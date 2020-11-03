Nov. 3: Anne Arundel County adds 87 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Anne Arundel County reported 87 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths as voters hit socially distanced polling places across the state to cast ballots amid the pandemic.
Numbers released Tuesday morning show the county has reached 12,448 residents infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. There were no new deaths between Monday and Tuesday, holding the county’s total at 270 deaths since the pandemic began and the county’s death rate at 2.2%. The county’s overall 7-day rate of positive cases is 3.93%.
Tuesday is Election Day nationwide, the last day to cast a ballot in the presidential election and several Maryland races. Voters lined up Tuesday morning wearing masks and keeping six feet apart while waiting to vote. Anne Arundel County has taken precautions to keep voters safe during in-person voting, including sanitizing privacy booths and requiring masks to enter the polling place.
In Maryland, hospitalizations are also on the rise with 562 hospitalized. Of those patients, at least 50 are patients at Anne Arundel Medical Center and Baltimore-Washington Medical Center. Of those 50 patients, 10 were in the intensive care unit.
Cases by ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Tuesday. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 877 (1003)
- Annapolis (21403): 936 (996)
- Annapolis (21405): 12 (20)
- Annapolis (21409): 317 (351)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (10)
- Arnold (21012): 349 (434)
- Brooklyn (21225): 297 (885)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 34 (38)
- Crofton (21114): 369 (442)
- Crownsville (21032): 121 (169)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 56 (128)
- Davidsonville (21035): 87 (98)
- Deale (20751): 42 (43)
- Dunkirk (20754): 10 (98)
- Edgewater (21037): 323 (413)
- Fort Meade (20755): (72)
- Friendship (20758): 9 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 5 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 184 (250)
- Gibson Island (21056): 4 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 767 (889)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 1,290 (1407)
- Hanover (21076): 376 (467)
- Harmans (21077): 10 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 38(39)
- Jessup (20794): 58 (801)
- Laurel (20724): 571 (606)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 187 (226)
- Lothian (20711): 168 (169)
- Millersville (21108): 271 (294)
- Naval Academy (21402): (21)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (50)
- Odenton (21113): 577 (613)
- Owings (20736): 0 (118)
- Pasadena (21122): 1,128 (1200)
- Riva (21140): 34 (38)
- Severn (21144): 725 (783)
- Severna Park (21146): 395 (470)
- Shady Side (20764): 48 (50)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 12 (13)
- West River (20778): 27 (27)