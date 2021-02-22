Feb. 22: Anne Arundel adds 72 coronavirus cases, one more death

At least 72 more Anne Arundel County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, and one more person has died, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health. At least 63 Anne Arundel residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The newly reported figures bring the total number of infected residents since March to 31,566 infections and at least 508 deaths. Another 14 residents are believed to have died of the virus but were never tested. The state health department’s updates come as the United States passes a milestone of 500,000 deaths from COVID-19.
Across the state, at least 611 new cases were confirmed, and 17 more people died. The total number of cases is now 376,966, and 7,550 people have died.
At least 992 Marylanders are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 17 patients from Sunday, according to MDH. The statewide positivity rate is now 3.91%. This is the first time since Nov. 2 the rate has been below 4%.
The county positivity rate is higher than the state average at 5.31%.
The coronavirus metrics in Maryland continue to fall as the state distributes more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments for the new state-run mass vaccination clinic at Baltimore’s MT&T Stadium opened Monday morning. The state reports that nearly 750,000 residents have received their first dose and more than 510,000 residents have received their second dose.
In Anne Arundel County, at least 93,000 people have been vaccinated, including roughly 28,000 people who have received both doses.