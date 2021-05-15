May 15: Another 30,000 Marylanders vaccinated against COVID; Anne Arundel reports one more death

There were 17 deaths reported in the state Saturday and one in Anne Arundel County, according to Maryland Health Department data. So far at least 595 county residents have died from the virus and 8,733 Marylanders have died.
Statewide, more than 2,532,586 people are fully vaccinated against COVID, with another 30,613 added to the tally Saturday.
More than 5.5 million doses have been administered, the Maryland Department of Health said on its website, and 65.9% of adults in the state have had at least one shot.
The rate of hospitalizations for COVID-19 has been falling since mid-April, with 476 people in acute care Saturday and 177 in intense care throughout the state.
On Friday Gov. Larry Hogan lifted the outdoor mask mandate, in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
Vaccinations
All providers are vaccinating everyone ages 16 and older. To get an appointment through the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, go to aacounty.org/covidvax on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Thursdays at noon. Walk-ins are also welcome.
The county announced it will begin inoculating 12 to 15-year-olds against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine, following the Centers for Disease Control recommendation. The county lifted restrictions on event venues and restaurants, effective Saturday.
The mass vaccination site at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis is accepting appointments. A limited number of walk-ups will be accepted from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. People are encouraged to get an appointment to ensure a vaccine will be available. To schedule an appointment, go to onestop.md.gov/preregistration.
The county library system will hold three additional clinics this month. Call these branches for an appointment:
- Thursday, May 20 at Discoveries: The Library at the Mall, 2250 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 410-222-0133
- Tuesday, May 25 at the Brooklyn Park Library, 1 East 11th Avenue, Baltimore from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m, 410-222-6260
The school system will host clinics for students age 12 and older. All vaccinations at the schools will be Pfizer. To register a student, go to https://www.aacps.org/covidclinics. Students under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Those will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on:
- May 19 at Annapolis, Broadneck, Old Mill and South River
- May 26 at Chesapeake, North County, Severna Park and Southern High Schools