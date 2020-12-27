Dec. 27: Anne Arundel adds 155 coronavirus cases, two deaths; Maryland reaches 19,818 people vaccinated

Anne Arundel County recorded 155 positive cases of the coronavirus and an additional two deaths over the last 24 hours, according to state health department data.
The county’s rate of COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people averaged over seven days was at 44.3 as of Saturday, higher than the state’s rate of 39.43. Anne Arundel’s total number of cases reached 23,408 Sunday, with deaths totaling 338 and an additional 13 that may have died from the virus but were not tested.
Statewide, the total number of cases was at 267,198 Sunday, an addition of 1,758 positive cases and 5,545 deaths. There are 1,692 beds — 1,274 of which are acute care and 418 in ICU — occupied by COVID-19 patients in Maryland.
The state is currently in phase 1A of its vaccination plan, targeting those at highest risk of exposure to or developing complications from COVID-19, including frontline and health care workers, as well as residents at nursing homes.
The statewide total number of vaccinations was at 19,818 people Sunday, according to the state department of health. Of those vaccinated, the majority were between the ages of 30 to 39, at 4,773 vaccinations, followed by 40 to 49 at 4,260 and ages 50 to 59 at 4,087.
The majority of vaccinations, at 11,976, have been given to white people, followed by those who identified themselves as “other race” at 3,240, then as Black, at 2,704, and those who identified as Asian at 1,751.
The county does not offer a breakdown of ZIP codes over the weekend.