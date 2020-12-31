Dec. 31: Anne Arundel County adds 363 coronavirus cases, 3 more residents die to COVID-19

Anne Arundel County confirmed 363 more cases of COVID-19 along with another three deaths contributed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Anne Arundel now has had a total of 24,408 cases of coronavirus with 352 deaths. Another 13 may have died from the virus, but a lab test was not performed.
On Wednesday, the seven-day average of intensive care unit bed use at Anne Arundel Medical Center and Baltimore-Washington Medical Center was 86%. That figure has been steadily rising since Dec. 20, when occupancy was at 75%, according to county figures.
The state health department reported that more than 10,000 people were vaccinated on Dec. 30.
So far, 47,012 people in the state have received their first vaccination against COVID-19. Figures for Anne Arundel were not available, but the Baltimore region, which includes Anne Arundel, has had 25,948 inoculations.
The county’s case rate and positivity rate are higher than the state average. The number of cases per 100,000 people, averaged over seven days, was 41.4 for Anne Arundel and 37.4 statewide on Dec. 30.
The percentage of COVID tests coming back positive in Anne Arundel was 9.48% Dec. 30, and state-wide it was 8.52%.
ZIP Codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Tuesday. State numbers are in parentheses. ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics.
Latest Coronavirus
The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
- Annapolis (21401): 1,445 (1915)
- Annapolis (21403): 1,381 (1737)
- Annapolis (21405): 19 (29)
- Annapolis (21409): 529 (650)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (18)
- Arnold (21012): 557 (773)
- Brooklyn (21225): 509 (1629)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 49 (61)
- Crofton (21114): 678 (891)
- Crownsville (21032): 226 (374)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 122 (303)
- Davidsonville (21035): 188 (258)
- Deale (20751): 58 (65)
- Dunkirk (20754): 14 (190)
- Edgewater (21037): 577 (775)
- Fort Meade (20755): (180)
- Friendship (20758): 20 (25)
- Galesville (20765): 14 (18)
- Gambrills (21054): 349 (512)
- Gibson Island (21056): 6 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 1,467 (1831)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 2,359 (2747)
- Hanover (21076): 676 (967)
- Harmans (21077): 13 (13)
- Harwood (20776): 83(97)
- Jessup (20794): 127 (1288)
- Laurel (20724): 951 (1087)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 352 (445)
- Lothian (20711): 240 (278)
- Millersville (21108): 581 (697)
- Naval Academy (21402): (102)
- North Beach (20714): 3 (105)
- Odenton (21113): 1,011 (1233)
- Owings (20736): 0 (220)
- Pasadena (21122): 2,158 (2630)
- Riva (21140): 66 (98)
- Severn (21144): 1,299 (1514)
- Severna Park (21146): 749 (1021)
- Shady Side (20764): 79 (113)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 20 (24)
- West River (20778): 44 (52)