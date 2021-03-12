Anne Arundel public health workers find hope in COVID vaccines through grueling pandemic year

Anne Arundel County public health workers arrived at work two hours early as rain pelted down at a state emission inspection station in Glen Burnie in May.
It was the first opportunity for the public, anxious to know if their flu and cold symptoms were really a sign of a sinister and unknown virus spreading across the country, to get tested for COVID-19.
Advertised as free, without need for an appointment or doctor’s note, hundreds of cars clogged Ordnance Road and threatened to disrupt traffic on the interstate. Army Humvees sat idle as National Guardsmen stood watch.
Public health workers swabbed nearly 1,000 noses in a grinding marathon session. They finished the day with hands cracked from continuous pumps of hand sanitizer and a sense of pride in their accomplishment.
“We did it. It was hard but we did it. We survived it,” said Dana Karr, a community health nurse supervisor who oversees the county’s COVID-19 testing and vaccine drive-thrus.
Nine months later, Karr recounted the more challenging days of the pandemic while drawing up Moderna vaccine through a syringe again and again in preparation for the county’s afternoon vaccination clinic at a different site in Glen Burnie on March 4.
The clinic is the first drive-thru vaccination site hosted by Anne Arundel County nearly a year after the virus emerged in the state. Vaccine availability is the latest, and most hopeful, chapter in the pandemic’s tragic saga, one that county public health workers have been a part of every step of the way.
As coronavirus cases spike and fall, the health department makes daily modifications: adding testing sites that reduce traffic, relocating other sites with low demand, launching pop-up sites in neighborhoods ravaged by the virus, and now, casting inoculation centers across Anne Arundel County.
The demand for tests has dropped dramatically since vaccines arrived. Testing appointments have been slashed in half compared to the fall, the allotted hours replaced by scheduled immunizations. County health workers test in the morning and vaccinate in the evening to hasten the pace.
Staff, instilled with a newfound sense of hope, often work long hours.
“Giving vaccine to people, they cry when they’re done. They’re so grateful,” Karr said, beginning to cry herself. “It’s easy to go through whatever it is you do every day, and something like that happens and it’s like, ‘This is really what we’re doing. This is making a difference.’”
Karr finally saw her parents for the first time in a year once she was vaccinated. Despite living an hour away, her elderly parents have been cautious of the contagious virus. They met in a parking lot on the last Sunday in February to exchange Christmas gifts at a distance. No touching. No hugs.
Karr starts her day at 6:30 a.m. in a small portable building across from a COVID-19 testing site in an Annapolis parking lot. Staff bustle around printing lab slips, organizing supplies and gearing up for the 250 testing appointments scheduled for the first Thursday in March.
Mornings are the busiest. Staff directs a stream of cars to an airy tent where two nurses quickly swab and cap viral samples in a solution. Tests are placed in a bag and dropped in a cooler that a courier will later drive to North Carolina for processing at Mako Medical Labs. Results come back in roughly two days.
Under the tent, it’s hard to hear over the roar of a generator trying to heat the billowing structure. The sun finally broke free, offering a reprieve to testing staff that has spent months standing in the rain, sleet and snow ushering, at times, a barrage of cars through the site.
“In those days, people would get tired and say ‘I just need to sit for a few minutes. I’ve just been through a war.’ Because you’re dealing with a lot of people, a lot of volume,” Karr, 53, said.
Karr was a school nurse before the virus shuttered classrooms.
Anne Arundel County first tapped school nurses to help with COVID-19 efforts last spring. Karr became part of a “strike team” assembled in April by the health department to suit up in protective gear and test nursing home residents vulnerable to the deadly virus.
Nearly 600 nursing home residents and 400 staff members have been infected since then. Eighty residents have died. Anne Arundel County lost over 530 residents to virus-related deaths.
With little known about the disease and its lethality at the time, the strike team’s duties were not without fear.
“The treatments were constantly changing, and you’re testing these people and you’re like ‘Man, some of these people could be really ill, and who knows where that’s going to lead for them,” said Jaclyn Phelps, 27.
Phelps was also a school nurse before the pandemic hit. She now oversees mobile vaccine clinics as a community health nurse supervisor.
Despite her role in the county’s immediate response to the virus, Karr shies away from the title of a “front-line worker.” She’s uncomfortable comparing her experience to the horrors medical staff in New York witnessed during the virus’ onslaught last spring or the stress hospital workers felt when their patients were dying in overflowing ICUs.
Holly Shontz, 28, embraces the term. Shontz came to the health department from Harbor Hospital Emergency Room in Baltimore. The hospital was besieged by the virus while suffering from a national shortage of essential protective gear. The shortage forced Shontz to share used N95 masks and preserve surgical gowns. A lack of available beds added another layer of anxiety.
Shontz started having panic attacks before her hospital shifts. She quit after four months.
She now rotates between the county’s three testing sites, swabbing patients or acting as clinical lead. At the Annapolis site, Shontz’ walkie-talkie buzzes. A resident has a question for her. She approaches a man whose car is pulled off to the drive-thru’s side. His wife is getting surgery that afternoon. He wants to know if the site offers rapid tests.
“I get tired, especially when it’s really cold. But you know, when the sun’s out, I’m OK,” said Shontz, who estimates she’s worked 130 hours over the past two weeks.
Over the first 12 months of the health crisis, confrontational questions about the veracity of the pandemic have turned to joy and relief, public health workers said.
County nurses will soon add Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine to their tools, allowing them to give more vaccines to more people at a faster rate.
“Congratulations!” Curt Miles, a registered nurse, said to Kathy Push after giving her a shot at the Baymeadows drive-thru clinic in Glen Burnie. Miles helped administer 170 vaccines scheduled for that day. A line of cars idles outside the clinic an hour before it opens.
Push, 80, and her husband Daniel are fully vaccinated after receiving their second Moderna dose. Miles hands her a sticker.
“I’m happy to be getting it,” Push said, a trace of her mask-covered smile in her eyes. “We’re appreciative of them being here.”