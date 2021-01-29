Anne Arundel council to reconsider Pittman’s coronavirus powers again Monday, this time in multiple resolutions

For the third time since May, the Anne Arundel County Council will take up a bill from Councilman Nathan Volke that would terminate the coronavirus state of emergency and strip County Executive Steuart Pittman of his emergency powers. This time, the bill doesn’t stand alone.
Volke’s introduced a series of 10 resolutions that would take the temperature of his colleagues on various aspects of the county’s reopening plan by trying to bring specific restrictions into line with what Gov. Larry Hogan allows at the state level.
They refer to things like maximum capacity for a religious institution and whether residents with bonafide health issues can wear face shields instead of face masks and still be in compliance with public health orders.
The bill would nullify some of Pittman’s orders, and shift a large portion of the decision making power on coronavirus response to the council.
The bill failed along party lines when it was first introduced in May and again when he introduced it in October, and Volke has little hope for a different outcome when this slate of legislation is heard Monday night.
Pittman said it’s up to the council whether they want to have this discussion for the third time.
Hogan’s strategy throughout the pandemic has been to let local leaders make decisions for their jurisdiction at a timeline they deem appropriate within certain bounds.
Pittman said it’s unreasonable to expect the legislative body to be able to act with the speed necessary to respond to the pandemic.
“My job is to oversee the departments of government and I’ve been authorized by the governor to make the decisions in the best interest of public health and I am going to continue to do that until it is not my authority anymore,” Pittman said. “So far, the majority of the council has wanted me to play that role. If they change their minds, they will let me know.”
Council Chair Sarah Lacey, D-Jessup, said she doesn’t plan to support any of the COVID-19 related legislation on Monday night.
“I think the civil emergency powers they are definitely still needed... Trying to manage vaccinations for nearly 600,000 people is no small task,” Lacey said. “I’m open to considering changes in the process, but not now — not until we are past this emergency.”
Wednesday, Pittman signed a new executive order relaxing COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants, movie theaters, casinos and many other industries. The new allowances make three of Volke’s resolutions moot and he plans to withdraw them. Several others will require amendments to stay relevant once the new order has taken effect, he said.
“My call is still: Just do what Gov. Hogan is doing,” Volke said in an interview Thursday. “I don’t see why we are deviating at this point.”
Councilwoman Amanda Fiedler, R-Arnold, is trying to address the same issue with a different strategy. Instead of introducing emergency legislation that directly references the current state of emergency, she’s introduced two regular bills that would make the situation different for Anne Arundel County in future emergencies, whether it be another pandemic in 100 years or a natural disaster.
Monday night, the council will hear 3-21, which would require the county executive to get approval from the council before implementing any restriction that is different from the governor’s during a state of emergency. Because it’s a regular bill, it would only require Republicans to sway one Democrat to pass, and it wouldn’t take effect until 45 days after being signed by Pittman. If he were to sign it, he would have to begin seeking council approval sometime in March.
State law allows local jurisdictions to implement stricter regulations on almost every issue, not just coronavirus response, Fiedler said. The difference is that on everything besides coronavirus, the council has to vote on a piece of legislation and approve the change to the code.
She’s introduced another bill that would cap the council-approved extension of a state of civil emergency at 45 days. County law currently allows the county executive to declare a state of civil emergency for 7 days and requires council approval to extend it beyond that.
Fiedler said that there’s no way the councilmembers who passed this legislation in the 1960s could have predicted the pandemic, and it’s the job of current councilmembers to prevent the same situation in the future.
“It just doesn’t seem like the drafters of laws ever intended it to be used in this manner,” she said. Right now, there is “No end in sight.”
Fiedler said it’s her understanding that the 45 days would begin when this bill took effect, if it passed, and would not nullify any orders Pittman’s made over the past 10 months.
The Capitol siege
The council will also consider a resolution that would condemn the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Sponsor and Council Chair Sarah Lacey, D-Jessup, failed to get enough votes to suspend the rules and hear the resolution at the Jan. 19 meeting — the eve of the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
The resolution is co-sponsored by all three of Lacey’s Democratic colleagues, but it’s unclear whether her Republican counterparts will support it. In addition to condemning the violent insurrection that killed five people, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, the resolution asserts that President Donald Trump should never be able to hold federal office again.
Lacey said she plans to introduce an amendment to remove language about the inauguration from the resolution and change Trump’s title to “then-President.”
Voice your opinion
The Anne Arundel County Council meets online at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of every month. Residents can submit written testimony online or sign up to provide live audio testimony during the meeting by 8 a.m. on the day of the meeting. Written testimony and a list of registered speakers are posted online by noon.
Written testimony can also be dropped off in the box labeled “County Council Public Testimonials,” outside the Arundel Center at 44 Calvert St., Annapolis, MD 21401, or mail written testimony to the same address.
Meetings can be streamed live on local television stations, including Channel 38 for Verizon, 98 for Comcast and Broadstripe, 498 for HD Broadstripe, 998 for HD Comcast and 1962 for HD Verizon. It can also be streamed online through Arundel TV Live, and residents without access to the internet can listen to the meeting by calling 301-715-8592 and entering meeting ID 937 4426 9850, passcode 77289196.
To learn more or sign up to testify, go to aacounty.org/services-and-programs/county-council-virtual-meetings.