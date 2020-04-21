Anne Arundel County Council passes emergency legislation for federal coronavirus relief funds

The Anne Arundel County Council amended and passed an emergency bill Monday night in preparation of an expected $101 million flow from the federal government for coronavirus response — $10 million of which has already been spent on personal protection equipment and moving individuals from congregate housing facilities into hotels, and other response efforts, officials said.
The council voted unanimously via Zoom in support of the bill which creates landing spots in departmental budgets for the federal dollars that are expected to arrive soon through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Without the structure this bill creates, the county would have nowhere to put the federal money and would be unable to use it, officials said.
But some council members pushed back against the legislation, pressing on County Executive Steuart Pittman’s administration to provide more explicit details on the incoming funding and how it will be used.
At one point County Councilman Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, called the bill a “slush fund.”
Chris Trumbauer, a senior advisor to Pittman, said he was offended by Volke’s comment, saying several departments came together to provide as much detail as possible.
Volke eventually backtracked, apologized for his comments, and voted in support of the bill after amendments adding a reporting requirement to the bill were adopted.
Before hearing and amending the emergency ordinance, the council officially postponed all non-emergency legislation until May and received a briefing from Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman on the novel coronavirus that has sickened nearly 14,000 across the state and killed more than 500, including nearly 1,100 cases and 50 deaths in Anne Arundel County.
Kalyanaraman outlined the county’s efforts to enforce social distancing; provide infection control; ramp up testing; increase contact tracing capacity; hospital surge capacity; and efforts to protect vulnerable populations.
Councilwoman Sarah Lacey, D-Jessup, asked Kalyanaraman when the county will move into a discussion of long term impacts of the virus and the scope of the follow-up.
The next phase of the coronavirus response will be marked by the downward trend of new infections for at least two weeks and aggressive testing, Kalyanaraman said. Modeling of the coronavirus curve suggests the county impact may peak in mid to late May, he told the council.
Kalyanaraman also referred to the number of county employees that have been reassigned to roles involved in the coronavirus response.
“We’re looking at a new body of work that didn’t exist literally two months ago,” Kalyanaraman said. “We’re going to have to continue that in the long term in addition to all the other work we do.”
COVID-19 Response bill
The bill divides an initial $18,000 from federal and state grants, which the county has not yet received, to create a structure for the rest of the federal funds the county expects.
Of this sum, $7,000 would go to the Department of Aging and Disabilities; $4,000 would go to the Department of Health; $2,000 would go to the fire department; along with the Chief Administrative Office, the Office of Emergency Management, the Office of Transportation, the police department, and the Department of Recreation and Parks would each receive $1,000.
“I don’t mean to be hyperbolic, but this is one of the most important bills that has ever been before this body — certainly the most important that I have ever worked on in terms of real potential to save lives,” said Pete Baron, county government affairs officer.
In addition to preparing for the federal funding, the bill reallocates otherwise unused county money for coronavirus response, including $11,750,000 from the Chief Administrative Office’s contingency funds and a previously unappropriated $27 million from the county’s General Fund.
Of this reallocated sum, the Department of Social Services would receive $75,000 for the Partnership of Children, Youth and Families’ response to the virus and the remaining $38,675,000 would go to the Department of Health.
County officials said purchases of about $10 million that have already been made will be subtracted from this $38,675,000 Department of Health fund, including personal protective equipment and providing housing for residents of congregate housing to ensure that proper social distancing measures can be taken in the facilities.
Any portion of this that is not spent on the coronavirus response would flow back into the General Fund, Trumbauer said, and the county expects all of this money to be reimbursed with federal funding.
The council adopted an amendment that specifies reallocated county funds can only be used to respond to the coronavirus pandemic for costs that were not previously budgeted for.
A third section of the bill also allocates $1,859,527 of unexpected grant funds to the Community Grant Fund to be used for other aspects of the county’s coronavirus response.
Virtual meetings
Monday’s Zoom session was the council’s second time meeting publically online. Council Chair Allison Pickard, D-Glen Burnie, said the body will meet virtually until further notice.
Though non-emergency legislation is not at risk of expiration due to an executive order from County Executive Steuart Pittman, the council will begin to tackle public hearings and votes on the 16 active bills in May, Pickard said Monday.
They will hear three bills a day in May to attempt to clear the backlog. Though the council had initially wanted to wait until the public could participate in person, they have decided to move forward through online meetings. There is no freeze on introducing new legislation.
Latest Coronavirus
Pickard plans to announce more information about how the public can participate during Pittman’s virtual town hall Tuesday evening.