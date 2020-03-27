Anne Arundel opens registration for 48 slots in essential personnel child care program

Registration is now open for parents to enroll their children in free child care if their job has been deemed essential during the flurry of coronavirus-related closures and restrictions, county officials said Friday.
The announcement comes as confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland reach 744 — with at least 63 in Anne Arundel County — and state, and local officials have taken increasingly stringent measures to stop the spread of the disease.
There are 48 slots available as of Friday — the county is opening three locations, which will each have two classrooms for eight students each.
The service is only available to parents who work in fields deemed essential by the governor’s office, including public health, healthcare, law enforcement, government employees that are required to work during the state of emergency, transportation, and others.
The announcement comes one day after state Schools Superintendent Karen Salmon ordered all child care facilities closed by Friday evening. Licensed child care centers will be able to reopen as early as Monday if they gain approval from the state, serve only the children of essential workers and conduct a thorough cleaning of their facilities.
“Providing safe, compassionate, and professionally managed child care for the children of essential employees during this crisis is one of my top priorities right now,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “Our Recreations and Parks team has stepped up in an extraordinary way to serve the families that serve us.”
Parents who work in qualifying positions with children between the ages of 4 and 12 can register for the free service on Anne Arundel County’s Recreation and Parks Department website.
Anyone who can keep their children home is encouraged to, said Pittman’s senior adviser Chris Trumbauer in a release.
“Parents are strongly urged to keep children at home as the first and best option to protect them from the COVID-19 virus,” he said.
As of Thursday, at least six children under the age of 18 have tested positive for coronavirus, including a 5-year-old.
Recreation and Parks staff members will occupy children with arts and crafts, games, and weather-permitting, outdoor activities, Trumbauer wrote.
North Arundel Aquatic Center and South County Recreation are both set to begin providing child care Monday. Arundel Olympic Swim Center will begin providing child care Tuesday, according to a release from the county.