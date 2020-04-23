April 23: After days of modest increases, Anne Arundel County sets new coronavirus case record with 104; Maryland reaches 15,737

Coronavirus cases in Anne Arundel County grew by 104 confirmed cases Thursday to a total of 1,294, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health.
At least 54 county residents have died of the virus, and officials suspect an additional seven died of the virus but were not tested. Those deaths are listed as probable.
The increase of 104 is a new record. The second-largest increase was 96 on April 7.
The statewide total leaped to 15,737 on Thursday, an increase of nearly 1,000 cases overnight. The virus has resulted in death for at least 680 Marylanders. Another 68 deaths are listed as probable.
Some of Anne Arundel’s cases can be traced back to nursing homes and other senior living facilities. At least 37 people have tested positive at Waugh Chapel Center in Gambrills, and three residents have died. At Brightview Severna Park, two residents died of complications from the virus “several weeks ago”, according to a spokeswoman for the Brightview.
