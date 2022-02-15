Anne Arundel County building mask requirement ends Feb. 22, following state’s lead

Masks will no longer be required in Anne Arundel County-owned buildings starting Feb. 22, the same day the state-owned building mask mandate will end.
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said Tuesday the decision is because of dropping COVID case rates and hospitalizations, bringing the region back to pre-omicron levels.
“Now is the right time to lift this requirement,” Pittman said Tuesday. “Being on the same schedule with Gov. Hogan and the state will help ease confusion about where masks are required.”
Since the peak of the omicron variant in the county in early January, cases have plummeted from 176 per 100,000 people per day to 13 per 100,000 people per day. Similarly, hospitalizations have dropped 284 in early January to 33 on Tuesday.
“We’re in a much better place. We’re where we were before the surge which doesn’t mean there won’t be another surge. We have to continue to get everybody vaccinated and stay vigilant,” Pittman said.
The change in policy affects buildings including the Arundel Center where the county council convenes, the county’s Heritage Complex buildings on Riva Road, the county’s government offices on Truman Parkway and many others.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced Monday masks would no longer be required in Baltimore County buildings starting Feb. 28. Masks are no longer required in Harford County government buildings as of Feb 1.