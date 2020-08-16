Anne Arundel residents invited to join AAMC, Doctors Community Hospital coronavirus vaccine trial

Phase 3 studies are the final step before the U.S. Food and Drug Administation decides whether to approve the vaccine. There are more than a hundred vaccines in development and one could be approved by late this year or early next year. Until the study is over there is no guarantee the vaccine candidates provide immunity, or lasting immunity, to COVID-19, although the chance that none of the vaccines are successful is small, said Wilbur Chen, Professor at University of Maryland School of Medicine and Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health.