March 3: Anne Arundel adds 136 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Anne Arundel County reported 136 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Wednesday. Maryland reported 786 new cases and 14 new deaths.
The county case rate climbed from 15 cases per 100,000 people on Tuesday to 16.4 cases per 100,000 on Wednesday.
The total number of confirmed infections since March is now 35,963, and at least 528 Anne Arundel County residents have died. Fourteen others are suspected of having died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 383,956 infections have been recorded since last March, and at least 7,737 Marylanders have died of the virus.
More than 4.57% of tests for the virus in Anne Arundel County came back positive. The statewide positivity rate reported Wednesday is 3.28%.
The state reported 863 Maryland residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.
In Anne Arundel County, hospitalizations are slowly decreasing. The county reported 48 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday. At least 14 patients require intensive care and 34 patients are in an acute care setting.
Data from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health shows the current seven-day average for ICU hospital beds in use is 72.5%. The seven-day average for acute beds in use is about 81.4%. The data reflects hospital occupancy for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, but it is a moving metric, as the hospitals can add or reduce capacity as needed.
Vaccinations
The vaccination effort across the state is underway.
Wednesday, Anne Arundel County continued vaccinating groups in Phase 1B, which currently includes all residents age 75 and older, residents and employees of group living facilities, workers needed to keep the government functioning, teachers and childcare workers.
Vaccinations for Phase 1A groups, mainly health care workers and first responders, are also continuing.
To sign up for vaccination, visit aacounty.org/covidvax.
More than 83,079 residents have received their first shot, and at least 42,851 residents have received their second shot, according to the county health department.
Across Maryland, more than 1,695,435 residents have received a first or second shot, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
This story will be updated.