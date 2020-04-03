‘I live alone. There are no hugs anymore': Anne Arundel residents respond to AACC survey with concerns about coronavirus, leadership and loneliness

Anne Arundel County residents are most worried about — what else — the new coronavirus with the economy coming in at a distant second and rising concerns about federal leadership and local loneliness, according to a survey from Anne Arundel Community College.
The Center for the Study of Local Issues survey of 358 Anne Anne Arundel County residents by the Center for the Study of Local Issues at Anne Arundel Community College found that 69% deemed the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, as the “most important problem” currently facing the county.
The coronavirus was deemed a global pandemic by the World Health Organization last month and has since infected more than 210,000 people in the U.S., killing nearly 5,000. In Maryland, confirmed cases surpassed 2,000 on Thursday.
The survey was conducted over a six-day period starting March 23, the same day Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order closing all non-essential businesses. Results were released Friday morning.
It was the first time in 25 years that so many residents were concerned about a single issue, said Dan Nataf, director of the Center for the Study of Local Issues.
Even the economic collapse in 2008 only polled around 50%, Nataf said.
The economy, which has taken a significant downturn in recent weeks due to the coronavirus, was the second-most-common concern among citizens at 10%, according to the survey. Previously, issues like drugs, crime, education, overpopulation have been leading issues. All polling at 4% or less in the survey.
“That means education, development, transportation — all these things have now taken a backburner role," Nataf said. "This is really unprecedented in the sense of the pervasiveness of this one phenomenon.”
The director said he was surprised that respondents still had a positive outlook about the county and state economy as well as what the future might hold for the national economy.
When asked to rate the current economic conditions, 68% said Anne Arundel County was “excellent” or “good”, and 62% for the state’s economy. Other results can be found here.
People also rated their leaders at varying levels of government.
Hogan, a Republican, typically ranks as one of the most popular governors in the nation. He has been praised for his leadership during the crisis, receiving a 95% approval rating in the survey.
By comparison, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman received 57% approval. President Donald Trump got 42%.
Hogan also ranked as the most trusted source of news about coronavirus with 92% of respondents indicating they trusted him a “good or great deal,” outstripping federal health officials at 72% and those at the county and state level at 77%.
Pittman came in at 51%. Trump was the least trusted — 34%.
Nearly every respondent — 95% — said they have avoided situations that might expose them to the virus, a sign that continued calls by Hogan and numerous health officials to avoid large gatherings, limit unnecessary trips and maintain social distancing could be working.
“People are pretty conscious of the recommended practices and they’re doing at least a minimum, to try to keep themselves from getting infected,” Nataf said.
And as Hogan’s strict guidelines for people to stay in their homes are expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future, the survey showed that this could begin to have a negative effect on people’s mental health and family dynamics.
More than a third of respondents said that the drop in social interactions had caused “unhappiness to social isolation" with one person reporting, “Family stress from differing views of what to do and when it’s safe to go out.”
Another person wrote, “I live alone. There are no hugs anymore.”
Nearly three-quarters of respondents said that finding essential supplies during the pandemic, like toilet paper, masks and gloves, was difficult. And four in 10 said they had stocked up on supplies more than they usually do.
About a third of respondents said they feel unhappy due to social isolation, which surprised Nataf, he said. Almost 10% of respondents said they were suffering from health problems not related to coronavirus due to the closures of all but the most essential services.
Nataf said he expected both of those numbers to increase as time went on.
About one in 10 residents said they or someone they know has been diagnosed with the disease. And 4% said they have tried to get tested but weren’t able to.
The county has begun rolling out drive-thru test sites in the last two weeks but like all medical centers across the country is working with a limited number of tests. Those numbers should also increase as testing becomes more available, Nataf said.
The survey also highlighted the significant impact the virus has had on workers.
On Thursday, the county announced that nearly 9,000 people filed unemployment claims last week, nearly double the claims filed the week before.
One in four full-time workers had "seen a reduction of hours or had been laid off,” the survey showed. While those who indicated they were employed part-time or were self-employed were far more likely to claim layoffs or a reduction in hours at 58% and 57%, respectively.
Nataf admitted that if this survey was conducted in a month or two, it could yield a better picture of how people are dealing with a new reality during a pandemic.
It’s possible he could conduct a similar survey down the line, he said.
“We’re early on in this," he said. “The things that are going to mount up and accumulate over time we’re not yet seeing but if I could do this again in a month, then we’d know a whole lot more about everything."