Parents of Anne Arundel special needs students say they’re left behind during coronavirus hiatus

In the first week of the statewide school closures caused by the spreading coronavirus, Anne Arundel County parents with children who have special needs are left with questions about schooling opportunities.
This week, the school system launched an online platform and TV schedule for supplementary materials as the two-week closure began.
But no lessons have been created for special education programs.
“We currently do not have special education opportunities (except for those who are in co-taught classes and can utilize the general instruction now online/on TV) at this time,” school spokesman Bob Mosier wrote in an email statement.
“It is something we are discussing as we develop the next round of materials,” he said.
Some teachers saw a need to provide individualized assignments ahead of the school closure.
Teachers at Chesapeake High School worked together to create tip sheets and personalized assignment instruction based on students’ needs, said Stefanie DuBose, a special education teacher at the school in Pasadena.
“When we do the differentiation and modification, they are need-based. There were specific things sent home for certain kids to do,” DuBose said.
Within the core departments of math, English, social studies and science, co-teachers from generalized education and special education worked together to inform parents and students on what they can do during the two-week closure, she said.
At home, parents are seeking educational opportunities for their children.
Missy Koslosky, a parent of a student with special needs, said she wasn’t surprised when she didn’t find special education information on the website. She said she wants to see more action from the county for her 17-year-old daughter, who attends the private Harbor School in Annapolis as part of a nonpublic placement program paid for by the school system.
“If this goes on for more than two weeks I hope they come out with a better solution,” she said.
So far, parents are left to create some type of schooling structure for their children.
Ashley Williamson, of Pasadena, has a 15-year-old son with an individualized education plan, which sets up goals and services for students with disabilities, and a 13-year-old son who attends a school for special needs as part of a nonpublic placement option.
“I have tried to go into summer mode — try to structure their days a little bit with expectations, reading a book or going outside and playing,” Williamson said.
Her son with an IEP plan attends Old Mill High and is also part of the International Baccalaureate program so he has received assignments through Google Classroom. Williamson noted that she has to help him organize, prioritize and stay on top of it all.
“I’ve helped streamline it and break into chunks for him to do,” she said.
A Cape St. Claire parent is also working with her child to keep up a steady routine at home. Claudine Intner said her 18-year-old son attends Kennedy Krieger High in Baltimore as part of the nonpublic placement option too.
She has yet to receive much clarity from the school but she understands that Kennedy Krieger may not have the structure in place to provide remote learning.
“We are trying to come up with what we are going to do. He needs the structure of school and the lack of structure will be a challenge and it will be a challenge when he heads back,” Intner said.
Parents echoed similar concerns of transitioning their children back to school once doors reopen, and if that could mean falling behind.
Williamson said for her 13-year-old son, she is concerned when he does go back to school what will happen next.
“It is so hard to get back on track so I really worry about him losing momentum with his skills and progress," she said.
Along with specialized instruction, students with individualized education plans often receive services like occupational therapy, physical therapy or speech and language services.
The lack of services calls into question the plans put into place for students.
For the 2019 to 2020 school year, the district supports 9,433 IEP plans and 5,171 section 504 plans, which provide academic accommodations for students with disabilities.
“Every IEP has service hours prescribed with all the related service hours,” Alison Hamilton, an advocate for students with disabilities and support group organizer, said.
“It is like everything else in Maryland, there are a lot of questions. It will get exponentially more difficult the longer schools are shut down,” she said.
During this time of year, some special educators were initially working to help young students transition into kindergarten.
Lauren Carrier, an early childhood intervention teacher from Four Seasons, said she is still waiting on further direction from her school and the county school system.
“I do have worried parents about IEPs. We were talking about transition, springtime is when we talk about kindergarten,” Carrier said.
“We just have to wait until we get information — hopefully that comes soon,” she said.