Anne Arundel County’s executive shuts down indoor and outdoor dining starting Wednesday

Anne Arundel County is halting indoor and outdoor dining for four weeks starting Wednesday at 5 p.m. until Wednesday, Jan. 13, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Thursday. Retail stores, fitness centers, casinos, nail and hair salons will have tighter restrictions by scaling back to 25% capacity.
Coronavirus is significantly more rampant in the community than it was this spring when the county first imposed similar restrictions on restaurants, bars and other indoor businesses. The goal then was to keep people in quarantine long enough to lower the case rate so when people finally gathered there was a less likely chance of spreading the virus. Eight months later, cases are skyrocketing and hospitals are poised to overflow with regular and COVID-19 patients without interventions, Pittman said.
“I’m sorry to bring you this kind of news but I’m heartened that so many of us believe that this is what we need to do,” Pittman said. “We need to push these numbers down, we need to protect our healthcare system. And at the end of the day we’re going to look back on this time. And we’re going to ask ourselves if there was more that we could have done to save lives.”
The announcement came at the start of Hanukkah. As part of the health order, religious facilities can operate at 33% of their normal capacity and hold services outside at a distance in better ventilation for up to 250 people. Religious facilities were already operating at around one-third of their capacity, Pittman said.
All organized sports and practices, including at private schools or in school and church gyms, are suspended. Indoor theaters, performance venues, bingo, bowling alleys, pool halls, roller rinks, and indoor ice rinks will be closed.
Pointing to small social gatherings as another primary source of transmission, the county previously restricted indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people and outdoor gatherings to no more than 25 people. That protocol remains in place.
Gyms cannot have group fitness activities and casinos can not serve food or alcohol except for curbside takeout. Addiction recovery groups can operate at 25% capacity or up to 50 people.
Anne Arundel County’s reached its highest rate of 48 positive cases for every 100,000 residents and the highest single-day case total since the pandemic emerged in March with 341 new cases reported Thursday. On average, 276 people tested positive for the virus each day in a week span.
Maryland saw its second-highest case rate Thursday, two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday that health officials warned could lead to a spike in new cases. More people are hospitalized for COVID-19 Thursday than any point previous in the pandemic.
Pittman’s announcement is part of a united effort by Maryland’s most populous counties and Baltimore City.
Baltimore City closed indoor and outdoor dining Tuesday. Prince George’s County also cut indoor dining Thursday and is allowing outdoor dining at 50% capacity. The number of people that fill a certain business’s capacity threshold ranges widely depending on available space. The airborne virus is more transmissible in confined spaces.
Restaurants and bars have been a source of spread since the beginning of the pandemic since people gather inside in tight quarters and take their masks off to eat and drink. The health goal is to lower the case rate by cutting off hot spots for transmission. Once the case rate is lower and the virus is less present, people can take hesitant steps toward resuming some activities.
The retail and hospitality industry has been financially devastated by the pandemic. Baltimore businesses that invested in expensive heaters and outdoor dining equipment ahead of winter expressed how the new restriction will cause another blow to their finances.
Pittman said restaurants part of a $10 million county “Restaurant and Food Service Grant Program” will receive an additional $7,000. The county is allocating $1 million to a partnership of local restaurants and businesses called Feed Anne Arundel. Food venues can continue to offer curbside pickup and takeout. The county will not collect annual restaurant fees this year.