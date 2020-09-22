The U.S. reaches 200,000 coronavirus deaths, highest in the world. Pittman says “No” to ending 10 p.m. closure for indoor alcohol-serving establishments

The United States has reached 200,000 coronavirus deaths, the most in the world, as states continue trying to limit the virus' spread. In Anne Arundel, County Executive Steuart Pittman said he will not lift the 10 p.m. closing requirement on indoor alcohol-serving establishments, citing a desire to reduce rates and reopen schools.
Pittman’s comments came after the County Council passed a resolution Monday night asking him to remove the 10 p.m. curfew.
“We are not going to retreat from anything that we believe will save lives,” Pittman said.
The resolution sparked a lengthy debate at Monday night’s meeting among councilmembers and members of Pittman’s administration. They discussed what industries should be prioritized, how to interpret data being used to guide reopening and the impacts of restrictions on local small businesses.
The nonbinding legislation did not earn the endorsement of Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, or Pittman’s administration, though the three Republican sponsors were able to convince two of their Democratic colleagues to help them pass it.
Kalyanaraman said he likely wouldn’t be inclined to reconsider the required closing time until the county case rate sinks low enough to allow for some in-person instruction in schools. Pittman and Kalyanaraman have held strong that controlling the virus enough to open schools should be the county’s priority.
Anne Arundel County confirmed 36 new coronavirus cases Tuesday and one death, pushing the total number of infections to 9,713, according to Maryland Department of Health data.
The additional death increases the county death count to 233 since March. An additional 12 people may have died of the virus, but were never tested.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate is now 3.29%, down from 3.58% on Monday.
Across the state, at least 344 new cases have been confirmed and nine more people have died. The statewide positivity rate is 2.65%, which officials say is a record low.
Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus count shows the U.S. has reached 200,000 deaths, according to The Associated Press.
