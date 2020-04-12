Three positive coronavirus cases. Three different symptoms. A shared sense of relief

It’s been over 30 days since Christina Lindsay last saw her daughter, the longest stretch they’ve ever been apart.
Every so often the sunny, blonde, veteran flight attendant peers out her third-floor apartment window and speaks to family and friends who wait below — the closest thing she has to human contact while in self-isolation after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
Lindsay is a modern-day pandemic princess locked away in a tall house on Murray Hill, awaiting rescue in the form of brief socially distant visits and homemade chicken noodle soup left at her front door.
“I have a big sign up in my window. They call me Rapunzel,” Lindsay said.
But even Rapunzel could occasionally let her hair down.
Lindsay and two other Anne Arundel residents who tested positive said the experience was challenging and sometimes lonely, but also knowing their test results brought a sense of relief.
One week, four trips, three countries
Lindsay is a flight attendant for a major airline. In mid-March, she traversed across the country to San Francisco, Cancun, Mexico, Montego Bay, Jamaica and back to San Francisco.
Passengers on the planes were sparse and sad as the coronavirus slowed down air travel. After a busy work week and hearing continuous stories of canceled weddings and college graduations, Lindsay returned to Annapolis on March 23 feeling emotionally and physically drained.
The next morning the healthy 56-year-old felt like she had been hit by a truck. First came the fatigue, then the cough, fever, loss of appetite and shortness of breath.
“It’s scary. I’ve never had asthma; I’ve never had anything like that. It feels like you have a brick on your chest,” Lindsay said.
She called her doctor who ordered her a test at a Kaiser Permanente drive-through site in Baltimore. Six days later the results were in: positive for COVID-19.
“I’m lucky. You really see your life flash before your eyes. I could have been a lot worse,” Lindsay said.
The positive test came as a relief. Lindsay, who woke up most nights worrying, sleeps at night knowing her illness is identified. Most symptoms have abated beside a stubborn cough and concern about possible damage to her lungs.
People sick with the highly contagious coronavirus must stay in self-isolation until they’re symptom-free, then wait three more days. For active extroverts like Lindsay, who lives alone and hasn’t been outside for 18 days, seemingly endless time away from family can feel like torture.
“Hi I love you all” reads the sign in pink bubble letters posted above Lindsay’s window. She waves out the window at her flight attendant friends, Kecia Petty and Marty McFaden, who sit on her white Jeep parked outside and talk to her with a karaoke microphone.
Friends walk by and leave small gifts at her door: flowers, soup and juice. The window visits break up an otherwise tedious day. Not one for binging TV, Lindsay is running out of places to clean and spaces to organize.
She was looking forward to stepping out in the fresh air this week when she experienced a set back in her cough. Another day in isolation, another day she must wait to hug her teenage daughter.
“There’s so many emotions. You turn the TV on and see doctors that were perfectly healthy [die] and you’re like ‘Oh my God that could have been me.’ But I made it,” Lindsay said. “God has a way.”
A quick trip to New York
Selma Manizade spent the first weekend in March on Broadway in New York City on a trip with the Annapolis Colonial Players.
She walked everywhere she went, careful not to stray from Broadway or risk using public transportation in a densely populated city that just reported its first coronavirus cases.
But it didn’t matter. A few days later, Manizade, 60, was struck with a fever of 102. The high temperature didn’t let up for 13 days.
“I’ve never been much of a sickly person, so to have a fever for 13 days was beyond what one would imagine,” Manizade said.
All she could do was take Tylenol and traded lying in her bed for the couch. The body aches were relentless, making it hard to get comfortable. Manizade, like Lindsay, had no appetite. Her 23-year-old son Aral would rally her to drink water or sip chicken broth when soup was too much. She lost 12 pounds.
The fever entered its eighth day when Manizade finally called Anne Arundel Medical Center to consult a nurse over video on March 19. She wasn’t sure if it was COVID-19 she was experiencing because she didn’t get short of breath or cough. She worried if it wasn’t COVID-19, then what could it be?
The nurse sent her to AAMC’s drive-through testing site two hours later. She was told the results would come back in two days. Twelve days later she heard back: positive.
“It validated the whole darn thing,” said Manizade.
Manizade spent days confined to bed. She was too sick to watch and understand the news. Fleetwood Mac, Mediaeval Baebes and Josh Groban sang to her instead. Manizade, a glass artist, gained some energy back convalescing at home and spends quarantine making jewelry.
Aral Manizade, her son and temporary caretaker, developed similar but less intense symptoms: a low-grade fever and body aches. He was told not to get tested unless his symptoms got worse. In a few days, his symptoms were almost gone.
No sense of smell
Amanda woke up on March 26 exhausted, without a sense of smell and a tightness in her chest.
The 37-year-old Hanover resident, who asked not to use her last name, was tested for coronavirus on a rainy April morning at a Maryland Vehicle Emission Inspection Program in Glen Burnie the day after the drive-through site launched.
The process was easy. Drive-in, show your ID and appointment schedule through a closed window, drive up to a bay and endure a bristled swab up the nose until it hits the back of the throat. Once the stinging subsided, Amanda was on her way with a promised result in two days.
The test took no more than 10 minutes. Securing the test was much harder.
After seven days without a sense of taste or smell, not even the smell of the bleach, she called her ear, nose and throat doctor for a video consultation.
Her doctor ran into barriers trying to get Amanda a scheduled test and was told to refer her to the emergency room, increasing her chance of contracting or spreading COVID-19. Many phone calls and several Google searches later, Amanda secured the test.
Eight days after she got the test, Amanda got the news. She was positive for COVID-19. The results brought comfort and concern. She wanted to know sooner.
Before knowing it was COVID-19 or another illness, Amanda ventured to a store to stock up on provisions, staying away from others and pausing every few minutes to catch her breath.
“I would have made less decisions to go out. I went places to get food. I feel a little sad about that. I tried my best to keep my distance,” she said.
Two weeks later, Amanda has more energy and some taste back. She can taste salt and sugar and every now and then smell something. Although no longer contagious, she plans to self-isolate for another week.
She wants to donate plasma and volunteer now that she’s built up antibodies.
“I think there’s tens of thousands of us that don’t have symptoms or have mild symptoms who can’t get tested, or it’s not easy to,” she said. “There’s so many people who just don’t know.”