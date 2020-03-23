Anne Arundel residents look to parks for recreation while many places are closed due to coronavirus

During a global pandemic and national emergency, kids and pets still want to go outside. So families are heading to local parks in Anne Arundel County.
In Maryland, many businesses are closed or have limited operations and officials have urged people to stay home unless leaving is necessary. County Executive Steuart Pittman waived all admission fees to area parks as the county’s park and recreation facilities are closed and the governor prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people.
But officials have said it’s generally safe outdoors, urging precautions.
The coronavirus can live on surfaces potentially for days, according to experts at Johns Hopkins. Respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes can be inhaled or land on others, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Touching contaminated surfaces can spread the virus. That’s why doctors are encouraging everyone to wash their hands frequently. Handshakes are a bad idea, and try to avoid touching your face.
At Fort Smallwood Park entry is free and many people are out riding bikes, walking and running. All of the playground equipment is closed off with caution tape wrapped around it.
Leah Janic visits Fort Smallwood daily to walk her dog and believes it is “important” to keep parks open.
“We can still maintain social distance and enjoy the weather,” Janic said. “I don’t want to go crazy, I only can stay in the house for so long.”
If the parks were to close, Janic said she would have to walk her dog around the neighborhood or in the backyard.
“I would be in my backyard as much as possible,” Janic added. “It is very scary out here and Gov. Larry Hogan is smart and I am glad he is being proactive.”
At Quiet Waters Park entry is also free and the park is very busy and alive.
Phil Ferrara of Anne Arundel Hiking Club and his wife, Linda, were out walking the park and noticed that there were more people than usual.
“I think it is important that the parks are open,” Linda said. “The environment brings people out that wouldn’t normally be out here. Now more people can get exercise and it is good for mental health.”
Phil added, “Getting fresh air and exercise is important to removing depression from staying in the house. It is giving people an outlet. It is a release for people to burn off negative energy.”
Phil believes parks should stay open in Maryland, because without an outlet “frustration boils.”
“Other problems will arise and that’s when civil disorder happens," Phil said. “These green spaces are good and help with anxiety.”
Social distancing is achievable at parks with everyone six feet apart while enjoying the parks.
“People not practicing social distancing have to have lack of awareness and intelligence,” Ferrara said. “One of my fears is not enough people are receiving information. There is a lack of subscribers to the newspapers.”
Janic related with what Ferrara said by adding, “People seem selfish by not practicing keeping their distance and karma is real.”
The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Maryland, with at least 244 cases confirmed by state health officials. And recently, a House committee staffer tested positive for the virus and is recovering.