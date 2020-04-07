Video conferencing closes the gap between doctors and patients during coronavirus quarantine

Calls to stay home and away from other people, even your health care provider, have intensified in recent weeks as the highly contagious coronavirus continues to infect thousands and kill dozens of Marylanders.
Person-to-person interactions have massively scaled back, but the ability to consult a doctor, attend a support group or meet with a therapist has not. The use of digital and electronic health care, called telehealth, has exploded during the pandemic and pushed providers online.
“Coronavirus will pass. Mental illness will not,” said Patrick Finn, an Arnold resident and meeting facilitator for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Finn typically travels to Annapolis twice a month to meet with his psychologist in her office. Once social distancing measure ramped up, his psychiatrist and psychologist switched over to video conferencing with him instead.
People can leave their homes to attend medical appointments under Gov. Larry Hogan’s “stay-at-home” order, but some patients — especially those who think they might have COVID-19 — are hesitant to leave quarantine and risk contracting or spreading the highly contagious coronavirus.
Other patients have nowhere to go — their doctor’s office is closed.
“The mind is a horrible place to go alone,” Patrick Finn said. “It’s good to have somebody that’s will willing to help you in any way they can.”
Telehealth in the era of coronavirus
To address the unique challenges social distancing presents, health care providers are turning to telehealth and telemedicine as an alternative to in-person appointments.
Providers and patients are now connecting through video conferencing, online chat portals and telephone conversations at an accelerating rate.
Health officials say that will continue after the pandemic subsides.
“It’s obviously clearly in the best interest of public health that people socially distance,” said Dave Lehr, Anne Arundel Medical Center’s chief information officer. “So, people move toward video visits dramatically and our volumes for doing video visits have gone up really fast.”
Maryland’s state Medicaid program already covers virtual care the same way it would for in-person care. That wasn’t the case at the federal level until March when the federal government waived reimbursement restrictions for Medicare recipients to incorporate a wider range of covered telehealth services.
Hogan expanded telehealth services even further Wednesday by issuing an emergency order allowing providers to evaluate patients, refer services, write prescriptions and provide treatment over email. The service is eligible for reimbursement by Medicaid.
Telehealth is often used in rural and remote areas where patients would otherwise have to travel long distances to receive care. Expanding telehealth programs is a top priority for the Maryland Health Care Commission, which considers it a “promising and practical solution” to improve care coordination, connect specialists and monitor patients.
Care by electronic communication
Though telehealth has become more accessible during the public health crisis, professionals say something is lost when not able to physically touch the patient.
“It’s natural to just err on the side of having the patient come in,” Lehr said. “You never know when you, as a physician or clinician, might want to put your hands on the patient, feel how the joint is responding, things like that.”
But without the ability to receive care over the phone or on video chat, some patients wouldn’t seek treatment at all. Health officials discourage people from going to the hospital for non-emergencies, since the likelihood of contracting COVID-19 is higher and hospitals could soon be overwhelmed.
Anne Arundel Medical Center and University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center have been doing video visits for years, mostly in the primary care setting. The hospitals are still treating patients in person, but an emphasized importance on protecting clinicians and limiting exposure caused additional departments to pick up the practice.
At BWMC, clinicians are preparing to use virtual technology to evaluate and triage patients with COVID-19 symptoms who arrive at the emergency room. Kevin Cservek, BWMC spokesman, said health care workers expect telehealth to further integrate into their patients’ lives moving forward.
Behavioral therapy and telehealth
A rising death toll, widespread shortage of medical supplies and mass layoffs are enough to concern any person.
Add months-long isolation into the mix, and depressive and anxiety symptoms develop more intensely, said Tana Clarke, psychologist and co-founder of Waypoint Wellness Center.
“I do worry about how people are going to come out of this crisis in terms of their mental health,” Clarke said. “There’s an added layer of psychiatric issues that we’re going to have to address and treat when life gets back to normal.”
Mental health professionals are considered essential workers during the pandemic. They’ve been quick to pivot to online platforms and continue to take on new clients despite not meeting face to face.
One of two COVID-19 relief bills Hogan signed Friday requires Medicaid to cover mental health services delivered by telehealth to a patient in their home.
“I expect after all of this is over and people have the option to come in, a lot of people will choose to just continue doing teletherapy,” Clarke said.
But not everyone has access to a smartphone or computer to video conference. And it can be challenging for clients quarantined with family members to have an honest and private conversation with their therapist.
Find help
Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency is connecting people with free, virtual and professional mental health resources when they call the Community Warmline at 410-768-5522.
The Maryland Psychological Association also offers free talk therapy through its Pro Bono Counseling Project at 410-825-1001.
Other digital recovery groups are accessible and free to the public.
Unity Recovery, a nonprofit based in Philadelphia, hosts virtual support groups for people in recovery from addiction, disorder eating and other behavioral health challenges. A professional is available 24/7 on the organization’s chat platform as well.
Nearly 25,000 people across the country have used the platform in the past two weeks. Unity Recovery typically had around 500 weekly users before the pandemic, Executive Director Robert Ashford said.
Connecting with resources and finding positive coping outlets can help people regain control during the quarantine, Clarke said.
She recommends clients interact with the people they’re quarantined with, keep routines through virtual outings and accept that it’s normal to feel scared or anxious.
“It’s OK to be this upset,” Clarke said. “It makes sense to be this upset.”