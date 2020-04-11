Hospitals prepare for patient load possibly exceeding capacity by about 150% during coronavirus surge

Anne Arundel Medical Center predicts patient load will reach between 105% and 157% of capacity during the surge of hospitalized COVID-19 patients expected in the coming weeks.
The 380-bed hospital is recruiting community volunteers and training current staff to manage an estimated 400 to 600 hospitalized patients at any given point during the surge, a rush calculated with state modeling data.
“We have a model that suggests that we peak at a level of 600 patients on a service that typically is 200 to 225 patients. They’ll be 450-some-odd positive COVID-19 patients in that model,” said Mitch Schwartz, president of Luminis Health Clinical Enterprise.
Anne Arundel Medical Center and Doctor’s Community Hospital in Prince George’s County are Luminis Health Clinical Enterprise hospitals.
Not all hospital patients accounted in modeling data are presumed positive for COVID-19. But out of the 450 expected positive cases, data suggests 120 COVID-19 patients will need intensive care in the ICU, greatly exceeding the hospital’s typical capacity.
“We’re expecting a very high volume in the next two to four weeks,” Schwartz said.
AAMC predicts it will need over 300 additional retired medical workers and community volunteers with medical training to help meet the wave of sick patients. The hospital is looking for nurse practitioners, physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and techs, social workers, nurses aides and sanitarians.
“Expected working conditions could potentially be working under extreme duress in newly created areas caring for patients with COVID-19,” cautioned an email to potential hospital volunteers.
Around 1,100 AAMC medical workers currently work in the community or as independent physicians. They’re being called into the frontlines.
Schwartz announced a “massive plan for redeployment” at Gov. Larry Hogan’s press conference Tuesday. Clinicians who currently work at the hospital are being trained and assigned to departments that will be hardest hit by the incoming volume of patients.
AAMC secured donated ventilators in recent weeks and plans to use anesthesia machines from the operating department since elective surgeries are on hold. Clinicians like anesthesiologists and surgeons with training from the OR will now care for intensive care patients in the ICU.
The need for additional medical workers is expected to last until the end of June, if not longer.
Hundreds of hospital workers are shifting to different departments and taking on new roles in preparation for the surge. Volunteers could fill an array of positions from non-clinical care to bedside care helping treat those in critical condition.
Anne Arundel County hospitals have been preparing for the surge for weeks. AAMC identified additional space to use for patient care and assigned all positive patients to one area in the hospital. Baltimore Washington Medical Center has done the same.
BWMC declined to say the number of patients state modeling data expects the hospital will see during the surge.
The hospital in Glen Burnie is also calling in reinforcements. The University of Maryland Medical System established an “Emergency Staffing Pool." The recruiting effort seeks clinical and non-clinical staff to assist medical staff during the anticipated surge.
Outdoor triage tents have been deployed as well. The hospital canceled elective procedures and reconfigured it’s emergency department to make more space for patients.