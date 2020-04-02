Coronavirus patients are infecting health care providers. Anne Arundel hospitals are preparing for it.

As the number of coronavirus patients continues to balloon across Maryland, so does the risk that health care workers will contract the disease from the people they are trying to save.
Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, the county’s two main hospitals, are putting protections in place and tailoring employee sick leave policies around hospital staff who become ill and must quarantine themselves. Hospitals workers are preparing for a surge in sick patients that could lead to a surge in sick providers.
There are 1,985 confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland and 158 cases in Anne Arundel County as of Wednesday morning. Thirty-one people have died statewide and 69 patients have been released from isolation. The number of deaths reported in Anne Arundel County is now three, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday.
If an employee is starting to have common COVID-19 symptoms, medical staff would then assess him or her through electronic or digital means, called telehealth, to limit the potential spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. Based on the electronic assessment, hospital staff would encourage the employee to go home and take 10 days off work, said Julie McGovern, AAMC’s chief of human resources.
AAMC employees would continue to be paid and would not have to use their paid time off to cover their time in quarantine or recovery.
“If they’re told to stay home, we’re making the assumption that somehow they’re not safe to be at work,” McGovern said. “We want them to be home and be paid.”
Beyond the recommended 10 days in quarantine, the hospital is considering integrating short-term or long-term disability programs into its current sick leave policy for those who might get seriously ill.
BWMC operates as one of 13 hospitals under the University of Maryland’s medical system. The system implemented several measures in response to COVID-19, including a special “Employee Leave During a Pandemic Event” policy.
The policy covers pay for administrative leave, worker’s compensation and short-term disability benefits. It was designed to reduce the burden and anxiety of workforce members who become ill with COVID-19 or those who must be quarantined, BWMC spokesman Kevin Cservek said in a statement.
In the run-up to the surge, Anne Arundel County hospitals are also deploying temperature stations and shifting personnel to departments that need another pair of hands.
Clinicians at AAMC must track their temperature daily and record it in a log. Thermometers have become scarce items to come by. Employees without a thermometer at home can go to the hospital’s temperature station to use an ultrasound thermometer. Rather than placed in the mouth, an ultrasound thermometer is waved in front of a person’s forehead to read their temperature.
“That way you’re keeping your co-workers and your patients safe as well,” McGovern said. “We find it’s the first line of defense.”
Employees at BWMC must also confirm they are not experiencing two or more flu-like symptoms before clocking in for work. If they are experiencing symptoms they will be instructed not to work and return home.
Hospitals across the country are preparing to cover the holes left by staff who fall sick by recruiting retired clinicians and volunteers with medical training. The global public health crisis has relaxed universal medical regulatory procedures so that workers can quickly get credentialed and trained to assist hospitals.
“We’ve already had numerous offers from physicians and nurses who may not be practicing today, but would be interested in coming in,” McGovern said.
At AAMC, part-time employees are taking on more hours and full-time clinicians are getting trained to fill-in at departments they might not otherwise work. Since elective surgeries at the hospital have been mostly postponed, those clinicians have been trained to work in operating rooms and emergency departments.
That need make look similar to New York. The Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia region will likely have an explosion of cases and look more like New York and New York City within the next week to 10 days, Gov. Larry Hogan said during an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”
In New York City, the nation’s coronavirus hot spot, more than 30,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 and an increasing number of doctors, nurses, and other front-line medical workers are falling ill.
More than 200 workers are sick at one major city hospital, the New York Times reports.
President Donald Trump was joined by his lead scientists Tuesday in a grim announcement that COVID-19 is projected to kill a minimum of 100,000 to 240,000 Americans if social distancing measures are followed and enforced.
If AAMC find its current staff is not enough to manage the potential flood of COVID-19 patients, it will accept community volunteers with medical training.
“At this point, we don’t have the need for them but look at those numbers, none of us have a crystal ball, but we do look out and realize there will be a need in the not too distant future,” McGovern said.