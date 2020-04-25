How to care for your hair in quarantine, as told by Annapolis salon stylists

The longer rules to limit the spread of the coronavirus stretch on, the more tempting it is to reach for the scissors and take care of hair at home.
With no one allowed a salon or barbershop without special permission, now seems like a great time to experiment with new hair and makeup styles. Plus, the days can get boring, and there’s no better time to perfect a new look.
Before you cut your own bangs, purchase a box of hair dye or decide to shave it all off, The Capital talked to Annapolis salons and stylists about tips to maintaining good hair care until the stay at home order is lifted.
“It’s about control too because people feel out of control with the virus... And the one thing we can control is our look. So whether it’s hair color, haircut, makeup looks, it’s a fun time to try different things,” said Donna Brown, esthetician and owner of Sadona Salon and Spa.
Stylists’ no.1 tip: don’t cut or color your hair on your own. But if you do, here are some tips:
Haircut
Girls love to cut bangs in times of crisis. Coincidentally, this is the most common hair fix stylists see beside color-correcting hair that was colored with box dye.
Stylists strongly recommend leaving your hair alone during the months-long stretch salons will be closed. But if you do cut your hair, cut it after washing it with shampoo, conditioner and a blow-dry. Then, just trim the ends. Don’t go crazy with a bob. And use sharp, professional scissors, not a pair lying around the house.
“People are going to get a little desperate. However, we are in the same boat, please don’t be desperate,” said Tina Hewitt, co-owner of Parlóur Beauty Boutique in Annapolis with Nicole Cianni. “The fix would be worse than trying to self-medicate, so to speak.”
When cutting bangs, don’t cut them with wet hair, otherwise, you might have a surprise when it dries.
First, make sure your hair is dry, especially if you have curly hair that shrinks when wet. Next, define what section of hair is the bangs and tie the rest in a ponytail. Then, cut vertically rather than horizontally, a method called “point cutting.” It’s always better to cut it twice than cut it once too short and mess it up.
“Don’t give any tension when you cut it because again, you cut it with tension and when you let it go, ‘boom,’ ” said Luc Fouquet, co-owner of Hudson and Fouquet Salon in Annapolis.
And always (seriously, always) cut bangs longer than you think you need to.
Alena Waugh, stylist at Sadona Salon, recommends people with thicker hair to section their bangs in three layers, cutting each one to align with the next layer, rather than cutting bangs all at once.
For trimming hair, Sadona stylist Zaida Montanez recommends taking all hair into four sections and trimming the front section first.
“All you just want to kind of do is just kind of clean up the ends. I don’t think anyone is trying to do a drastic haircut because that could end up going very wrong,” Montanez said.
Buzz cuts
In these trying times, both men and women are taking the opportunity to experiment with the bold look of shaving whole heads. Actor Stephen Graham’s head was shaved by his son, while actor Bruce Willis gave his daughter a buzz cut.
When shaving, use a clipper and a smaller guard for the side and back of head, and a larger guard for the top. Buzz cuts are often blended, which makes it tricky. Curly hair is more forgiven in terms of making mistakes compared to thin hair.
“It’s hard if you have no idea. I would say on the safe side go with a four or five guard. It cleans up a little bit but not making holes where cut looks uneven. A four or five guard is pretty easy for anyone to use on someone else,” Montanez said.
Sabona stylist Jordan Deniker recommends extending the clipper into the beard area, to give the beard a nice sharp line that gives a clean look. And run the clipper against the grain for an even cut.
Men who need a haircut and employ their wife or girlfriend to take the lead should just clean up the neck and trim the ends with a clipper. Also, men shouldn’t wait long to cut their hair again, since it’s easier for the person trimming to follow along with what the stylist did before it’s totally grown out.
Or, Fouquet recommends leaving it longer in the back and trying a new style like the popular 80s’ style of Simon Le Bon in the band Duran Duran.
For men, put a comb underneath the trimmer or scissors and be careful not to give too much tension here either. Mustaches, like beards, can be cut with a small clipper guard, but stylists recommend using scissors. Again, make sure facial and head hair is washed with shampoo before a cut.
“Men grow hair pretty fast. If they want to shave, let them shave,” Waugh said.
Hair color
Box dye is a hair stylist’s worst enemy.
The color comes out darker than anticipated and covers the hair shaft in metallic properties that are challenging and costly to lift. Fouquet suggests buying a lighter color than you think you need.
Many salons are still selling products during the shutdown. Stylists recommend using root spray and touch up kits to keep grey hair at bay or use a depositing conditioner to keep color fresh. At Parlóur Beauty Boutique, customers can pay over the phone and pick up products curbside.
A product like dry shampoo can also be a saving grace as people go longer than usual without shampooing. Dry shampoo absorbs oils for greasy hair while texturizing spray creates volume and bounce.
When going several days without shampooing, keep hair off your face in a ponytail, braid, hat. Or blow dry it with a round brush after using dry shampoo, then curl it.
“I think a ponytail is probably the most proactive thing you could do right now, and just leave it alone,” Hewitt said.
The best way to care for hair during the pandemic is with a mask or conditioning treatment, a practice that leaves hair shiny, clean and can be healthier than cutting it at the moment, stylist Waugh said.
A variety of household items can make good hair masks while stuck at home. Waugh recommends coconut oil or castor oil mixed with olive oil for a deep clean. Plus, the process can be messy, making time at home a good time to try it out.
In anticipation of the shutdown’s end, Annapolis salon owners say appointments have been booked out through June. Salons are preparing for an influx of customers by extending hours and ordering extra products.