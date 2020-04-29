More than half of Anne Arundel coronavirus deaths concentrated in nursing homes

Fifty-one residents of Anne Arundel County nursing homes have died of COVID-19 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, more than half of all county deaths, county Health Department officials said Tuesday night.
The largest number of deaths occurred at FutureCare Chesapeake in Arnold, where 16 residents have died and 71 cases have been diagnosed, a previous undisclosed concentration of the illness.
The numbers are the first breakdown of the pandemic in county nursing homes and reflect a change in policy ordered by Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday. There have been about 256 confirmed COVID-19 cases in county nursing facilities.
“Residents of nursing homes account for more than half of the COVID-19 deaths in our county,” said Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman, M.D. “We are taking additional action to protect our most vulnerable populations — the elderly and those with chronic conditions.”
The Maryland Health Department had declined to release the numbers until Hogan’s order. His decision followed a new policy initiative announced by the Centers for Disease Control requiring nursing facilities to make the number of cases public and report them to federal authorities.
Previously, the numbers were only sent to local and state officials. In many instances, deaths at nursing homes around the county were not made public until the death toll reached disastrous levels.
Hogan agreed with calls from families and health care workers that the information should be made public. County Executive Steuart Pittman agreed with the decision in a statement released by the county Health Department.
“Information, awareness and transparency are important in our county’s fight against COVID-19,” he said.
The county numbers follow closely the pattern statewide, although state numbers report higher cases at facilities than the county data does. County officials could not be reached for comment on the disparity in the numbers.
There were 4,406 coronavirus cases in the state’s nursing homes Tuesday and the state has tallied a death toll of 479 at the facilities, the Maryland Department of Health announced.
That means more than one in five of the state’s 20,113 confirmed cases as of Tuesday are found in nursing homes. The state’s confirmed deaths related to the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus stand at 929.
While the number of county cases make up only a small portion of the county total, the mortality rate among confirmed cases is many times higher, the new numbers show.
The county reported there were 1,571 confirmed cases countywide, with a death toll of 70. Four new deaths were reported Tuesday, and another eight county residents have died but a lab test was never performed.
Over the past months, the Department of Health, along with the County Department of Aging and Disabilities, has worked closely with the long-term care facilities by providing strike teams that assisted with testing and guidance on infection control, personal protective equipment, admissions, visitation and staff monitoring.
Some centers, such as the Waugh Chapel Center in Gambrills, have made cases public on their own. Other concentrations of cases reported by the county include:
- Crofton Care and Rehabilitation Center: 43 confirmed cases, 9 deaths.
- Genesis-Waugh Chapel Center: 38, 6.
- South River Health and Rehabilitation Center: 27, 5.
- Fairfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: 25, 6.
- Heritage Harbour Health & Rehabilitation: 23, 5.
- Marley Neck Health & Rehabilitation Center: 9, 1.
- North Arundel Health & Rehabilitation Center: 9, 2.
- The Harbor at Ginger Cove: 5, 0.
- Genesis-Severna Park Center: 3, 1.
- The Arbor, Baywoods of Annapolis: 2, 0.
- Genesis-Spa Creek Center: 1, 0.
“Our nursing home residents are the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” County Aging and Disabilities Director Pam Jordan said in a statement. “Providing this information allows the community to see the necessity of practicing healthy hygiene, staying home and other measures to slow the spread. Together we must protect our most vulnerable and those who care for them.”