Nov. 20: Anne Arundel adds 172 new coronavirus cases, three deaths; county crosses 15,000 infections

At least three more Anne Arundel County residents have died of the coronavirus and 172 more have become infected, according to Friday data from the Maryland Department of Health.
The increase is nearly 100 new cases fewer than were reported on Thursday when the county shattered its 24-hour record with 271 new cases. The previous record had been set last week when the county reported 197 cases in one day.
The newly reported cases bring the county total to 15,103 and the death toll to 279. An additional 12 county residents are believed to have died from the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 2,353 more Marylanders have tested positive for the virus and 25 more residents have died. The statewide rolling seven-day testing positivity rate is now 7.17%, down from 7.19% on Thursday.
At least 15 more residents have been hospitalized with the virus since Thursday.
The state has now reported more than 2 million negative tests since March.
