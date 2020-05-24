Anne Arundel county executive cautions residents on Memorial Day weekend to follow coronavirus guidelines

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman took to social media Sunday cautioning that despite it being Memorial Day weekend, progress in the coronavirus pandemic depends on the decisions each person makes — this weekend, this coming week, and until there is either a vaccine or immunity.
“As you ponder this Memorial Day weekend the sacrifices made by our fallen soldiers, please take pride in the sacrifices you are making right now to protect your fellow Americans,” he wrote. “We truly are all in this one together, and if we stick together we will Build Back Better.”
Under the Governor’s Safer at Home guidance, and the order in effect that bans gatherings of more than 10 people, residents are advised to maintain 6 foot distances and to wear masks in public.
He said while the efforts for the last two months have had a devastating economic impact, they have been working to flatten the curve and have prevented the hospitals from being overwhelmed.
“Some of our residents are saying that this virus didn’t pack the punch we expected and we over-reacted,” he wrote. “They are saying we need to return to life as it was before all of this. That is exactly what public health professionals warned us about, and that’s why so many pandemics in the past have been most devastating in their second wave.”
He said that the county’s social distancing performance has slipped recently, citing unacast.com’s Social Distancing Scoreboard and COVIDexitstrategy.org, which shows Maryland as one of 21 states that are “trending poorly.” He said a recent meeting with state officials about bed surge capacity was sobering. As hospitals return to normal service levels for non-COVID patients the capacity for the COVID patients declines.
“How, then, can I justify the gradual reopening that we approved last week, and the further steps in retail businesses that I announced to begin June 1?”
He said it’s possible to do that if capacity limits are enforced, masks are worn and each individual business implements safety measures as prescribed by the Department of Health in consultation with business trade associations and business managers.
He said businesses’ ability to survive in this new environment will depend on the public confidence they establish. “We can do this. They can do this. We are doing this, and it will continue," he wrote.