Anne Arundel County residents are building ‘intubation boxes’ to protect doctors from falling sick

Hours after an open-sourced blueprint for an intubation box was posted on Annapolis Moms’ Facebook page, Arnold residents Cathy and David Willauer were at the hardware store picking up over a hundred dollars worth of supplies to construct their first prototype.
David Willauer built three boxes in his basement workshop after seeing the design blueprint. The box materials cost around $80 each. The demand for Plexiglas has skyrocketed, Willauer said, as restaurants and other businesses ramp up safety measures by building shields.
“It’s one more thing that people around the country have discovered being something they can do at the grassroots level to contribute to keeping our health care workers safe," Cathy Willauer said.
Intubation boxes — a three-sided, clear, Plexiglas box that covers a sedated patient’s head and upper body when a breathing tube is inserted in their throat — are emerging as a solution to the problem of front line physicians falling sick as they treat highly contagious coronavirus patients.
Intubating a patient in respiratory distress and placing them on a ventilator is a common procedure. Patients are intubated for numerous health reasons: surgery, pneumonia, asthma, bronchitis and now, COVID-19.
Clinicians in the emergency department and intensive care unit don’t know if a patient they’re working to save is sick with the coronavirus. That adds a layer of danger to a routine procedure.
In the first weeks COVID-19 reached the United States, the CDC recommended swift and early intubations for patients who can’t breathe. But patients are staying on ventilators longer and fewer are coming off alive. Some doctors and clinicians have pivoted toward alternative methods that provide patients with much-needed oxygen. Even so, intubation rates remain high.
“Absolutely, the number of intubations that our hospital has done in the past several weeks is much higher than our baseline,” said Dr. Chirag Chaudhari, chair of emergency medicine at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
A surge of COVID-19 patients is expected to hit local hospitals soon. The emergency physicians, anesthesiologists, nurses and respiratory therapists performing frequent intubations have a higher risk of contracting the deadly coronavirus.
When intubating a patient, a physician must get close to the patient’s mouth, tilt their head back and open their airway with a laryngoscope to access the trachea and vocal cords. A breathing tube is inserted in the mouth through the throat and then hooked up to a ventilator that helps the patient breathe.
But an open airway and a tendency to cough means there’s nothing blocking the virus from filling the room — and covering physicians — in concentrated gaseous, aerosolized droplets.
“As you’re passing the tube, all that stuff is getting scraped around and pushed around and put into the air,” said Dr. Ron Elfenbein, who connects area hospitals with intubation boxes. “[The virus] is coming directly out of there like a bullet from a gun."
Intubation boxes could help prevent the virus from contaminating everyone in the room. The hollow box, placed over the patient’s head with a cloth draped along their body, traps the virus from escaping during the procedure. Physicians work through two armholes cut into the box’s design.
The idea to build these boxes for local hospitals came to Anne Arundel County residents when the instructions and design measurements were published for public use by Dr. Hsien Yung Lai, a Taiwanese doctor who invented the aerosol box.
Since then, residents have built boxes by hand, pulled together resources and hired a manufacturer to quickly make more.
When a friend sent Annapolis resident Jennifer Kaline the original specs for the aerosol box she too set out to create a prototype. Three hours and $300 worth of supplies later, the first box was built — with room for improvement. She called in reinforcements.
Kaline connected with White Marsh manufacture Mid-Atlantic Plastics Locally who made her six clean, sturdy boxes for $125 each. She gave them to Elfenbein, who distributed Kaline’s six boxes and the three the Willauer’s made to eight local hospitals, including Anne Arundel Medical Center, Doctors Community Hospital, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
“It’s terrific anytime that we have something that’s going to keep the front line safe,” Chaudhari, BWMC’s emergency department chair said. “It’s welcome, it’s appreciated, we’re grateful for it.”
Several hospitals outside the county and state have expressed interest in receiving a donated box ahead of an expected surge in COVID-19 patients.
Elfenbein is raising funds on GoFundMe for Kaline to purchase 50 more intubation boxes from her manufacturer. Each box costs around $140. In two days since it launched, the fundraiser brought in $4,000 toward its $7,000 goal.
The Willauers are also raising money to build hand-made intubation boxes.