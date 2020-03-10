All Anne Arundel schools out-of-state, international field trips canceled

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent George Arlotto canceled all travel that would take students and staff members out of Maryland and out of the country due to concerns about coronavirus.
Arlotto announced the cancellation Monday after Gov. Larry Hogan canceled all out-of-state travel for state employees earlier in the day. Baltimore County Public Schools also canceled field trips outside of Maryland and Washington D.C.
Arlotto’s decision is in effect until further notice, according to an announcement from the school system. Five people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Monday evening — four people from Montgomery County and one woman from Harford County.
Schools spokesman Bob Mosier said Arlotto, with great guidance from the county health department, is doing what’s best for the well-being of students and staff.
“We have seen certainly in recent days a rise in anxiety level of parents. People are concerned, rightly so,” Mosier said. “This is an evolving issue and Dr. Arlotto thought the most prudent thing to do was to call those things off.”
There will be no changes to athletic schedules and schedules of high school plays and concerts, Mosier said.
The school system and staff are in daily communication with the Anne Arundel County Department of Health to receive guidance and advice on issues related to the virus also known as COVID-19, the announcement said.
For more information on school system issues related to COVID-19, visit aacps.org/coronavirus. If you have medical questions about COVID-19, call 211.
Some overseas travel for Naval Academy midshipmen, faculty and staff has been canceled as the academy follows CDC travel guidelines, academy spokeswoman Cmdr. Alana Garas said. Garas did not respond to comment as to whether midshipmen and staff will be traveling out of state.
Before midshipmen went on spring break this week, students, faculty, staff and coaches took mandatory training covering how coronavirus spreads, its symptoms, prevention and treatment, and guidance on what to do if they become sick, Garas said. As the Navy works on getting test kits, the academy is in close communication with the Department of Health, Garas said.
Anne Arundel Community College has suspended college sponsored ￼travel to the level two and level III countries and activated its emergency management team, said Felicia Patterson, Vice President Learner Support Services. They are also working with the health department￼.
More info about AACC at https://www.aacc.edu/newsroom/stay-healthy/.
St. John’s College in Annapolis continues to monitor and review all college-related air travel, spokesman Michael O’Connor said.
“The health and welfare of the community remains our top priority, so it is important that we remain agile in our response to this public health issue,” he wrote in a statement.