Want to help out from the comfort of your own home? Here are some places to donate in Anne Arundel

During the coronavirus pandemic, in which people are urged to stay home with the exception of necessary functions, there are still many ways to donate or help others from the comfort of your home. Here’s some of them.
Anne Arundel County Fund - The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) established the Community Crisis Response Fund that provides flexible financial assistance for needs. https://www.aacounty.org/services-and-programs/charitable-giving-to-county-programs
Caring Cupboard - A local Anne Arundel county food pantry. contact@caringcupboardllc.com https://www.caringcupboardllc.com/blank-page-1-1
Anne Arundel County Food Bank - Food bank asking citizens to donate through their website via PayPal, so they can purchase through distributors. The food bank is not encouraging people to go to stores and purchase food for donations. They are asking for people to purchase items through their Amazon food drive.
120 Marbury Dr. (off Generals Hwy and Crownsville Road) in Crownsville. Contact: (410) 923-4255 Monday - Friday: 9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M. (Closed 12 – 1 PM) FOR DROP OFF AND PICK UP
Anne Arundel County Donations Warehouse (County-managed during COVID Crisis)- Locations will be rapid stop-drop-depart operations to maintain social distancing and limit exposure. Placing clean, unopened donated items in bags or boxes, if available, will speed the process.
1370 Blair Drive (off MD-175) in Odenton. Contact: EOC@aacounty.org or 410-222-0600.
Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for public donations.
2 – 3:30 p.m. for pick up by food pantries.
Anne Arundel hospitals - The hospitals are accepting donated medical supplies from the public.
Anne Arundel County Medical Center - The Community Response Fund is an opportunity for the public to directly support AAMC’s hard-working care teams and the hospital’s greatest needs throughout the health crisis. https://www.aahs.org/luminishealth/coronavirus-community/
Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities - The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging’s mission is to improve the quality of life of our citizens by providing options and resources to older adults and adults with disabilities to enable them to live independent and meaningful lives. https://cfaac.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1134
Anne Arundel County & Annapolis police - Fund for the first responders in the county and in the city of Annapolis.
County Police- https://cfaac.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1138
Annapolis Police- https://www.annapolispolicefoundation.org/
Anne Arundel County & Annapolis Fire Department - fund for the first responders in the county and in the city of Annapolis.
Annapolis fire: https://www.annapolis.gov/293/Donate-to-the-Fire-Department
Friends of Annapolis Moms - Community members who are interested in donating can do so monetarily through the website or or drop off products from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at East Coast Martial Arts in Forest Plaza. https://www.annapolismomsonline.com/pages/friends-of-annapolis-moms
Center of Help - The Center of Help is working to support families who participate in their programs. https://centerofhelp.org/Donate_Now.
Feed Anne Arundel - Feed Anne Arundel plans to pay restaurants to make food for those in need. The organization also has a donation page for those interested in supporting the project. https://www.gofundme.com/f/feed-anne-arundel
The Red Cross - The Red Cross is asking people to make an appointment to donate blood at a center by going to RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-900-RED-CROSS. Anne Arundel Medical Center is the local donor center. For information on how to donate there, visit aahs.org/Blood-Donor-Center.
Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland - Meals on Wheels delivers two fresh mails daily to residents in need. The organization is looking for financial assistance and volunteers. All volunteer orientations have been converted to webinars.
The World Health Organization - The WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund uses donations to fight the outbreak including by distributing supplies to frontline health workers and enabling countries to boost laboratory capacity through training and equipment. https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/donate
Maryland Food Bank - The food bank needs help packing “Back Up Boxes” containing 30 pounds of shelf-stable, nutritious foods. https://mdfoodbank.fenly.org/drive/backup-box/
Salvation Army - Donations to the Salvation Army Coronavirus relief efforts can be made online to https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/.