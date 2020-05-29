These victims of the coronavirus leave behind stories, loved ones and lives in Anne Arundel County

There have been more than 2,000 deaths due to the new coronavirus in Maryland and more than 100,000 in the country. The following people whose obituaries in The Capital attributed their deaths to COVID-19 leave behind stories and loved ones that are rooted in Anne Arundel County.
Anoinette Josphine Meyer, 95: As the first woman deputy sheriff in Prince George’s County, Antoinette (Annette) Josephine Meyer was a trailblazer. She died at the Fairfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crownsville after suffering symptoms of the coronavirus, family members said.
William Howard “Bill” Schenck, 77: William Howard “Bill” Schenck, was a 39-year-resident of Lothian and worked for the Anne Arundel County Police Department for 26 years, according to his obituary. The Annapolis graduate served as a district detective and retiring as a corporal in 1992 before he went to work as a bailiff at the District Court in Annapolis.
Michelle Lynn Alton, 56: Michelle Lynn Alton grew up in Annapolis and had a “heart of gold” and was best remembered for her kindness and generosity; was known for her homemade meals for family and friends; and had a green thumb, according to her obituary. She also leaves behind many family members, including her mother and two daughters.
Dr. Harry Letaw, Jr., 93: A Florida native, Harry Letaw and his wife Joyce Winston Brown Letaw spent 55 years living in Severna Park before moving to Silver Spring in 2015, according to his obituary. He served in the military in the 872nd Engineer Aviation Battalion in Japan, and worked in research and marketing at Raytheon, Wayland, Massachusetts, and in management at Martin-Marietta, Balitmore. He was also President and CEO of Essex Corporation in Columbia. After he retired at 71, he spent his time writing poetry and managin investments, the obituary read.
Dan Joseph Mitola, 80: Dan Joseph Mitola, a Colorado resident, lived in Annapolis when he and his first wife Carol Mitola raised their three daughters, and he worked for Arnie Gay as a yacht broker, according to his obituary. He later joined the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in the Submarine Technology Division, where his work included a stint on Jacques Cousteau’s boat, Calypso. Mitola also graduated from the University of Notre Dame, where he played football, served in the Army, sailed in multiple Bermuda Races, and ran the Boston Marathon several times, his obituary said. In 1990, he relocated to Florida with his wife Martha Peckover Fisher and owned a marina and in 2012, they moved to Colorado.
William Sloan Tyler, 84: William Sloan Tyler, from Annapolis, served in the Army and received a business degree from the University of Pennsylvania and spent 23 years as the finance director for the City of Annapolis, according to his obituary. He enjoyed walking, learning Hebrew, doing puzzles and taking pictures of his grandchildren.