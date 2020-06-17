June 17: Coronavirus case average continues to decline in Anne Arundel with 45 new cases, 1 death

The availability of tests and the ability for residents to get tested for COVID-19 is another key component for reopening the state’s economy. Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, said appointment-free COVID-19 testing is now available at Six Flags America theme park from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. People can also get tested between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at the Baltimore Convention Center.