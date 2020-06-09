Anne Arundel Health officer: People without symptoms can spread coronavirus

Anne Arundel County’s health officer asserted Tuesday that asymptomatic individuals can transmit the respiratory disease COVID-19 to other people.
The affirmation comes after confusion swirled when a World Health Organization official said Monday it is “very rare” that people without symptoms can spread the virus. Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove’s walked back her comment Tuesday saying it was a “misunderstanding" based on limited studies.
“In the corrections they made since then, what they were trying to say, is that it is not as big a source of transmission as first thought. But asymptomatic transmission is still a risk factor. Pre symptomatic transmission is still a risk factor,” Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman said.
People infected with COVID-19 who do not experience symptoms, or who have been infected too recently to show signs of symptoms, can still readily spread the virus throughout a community. Public health officials say that’s why social distancing and face masks are permanent fixtures of society until a vaccine is developed.
Anne Arundel County added 42 coronavirus cases and one death Tuesday, while Maryland added 500 new confirmed cases and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, state health department data shows.
As of Tuesday, the county now has 4,309 confirmed cases and 177 deaths. Another nine people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
Statewide, health workers have conducted a total of 443,478 tests and 319,178 tests came back negative, bringing the state’s rate of positive cases to 7.15%. Anne Arundel County’s daily rate of positive tests is 7.07%.
The state’s rate of positive cases peaked April 17 and has since fallen 73% to Tuesday’s 7.15%, Gov. Larry Hogan said in a tweet.
Positivity rates, and the ability of state’s to lower rates to 5% and below, are one of several health metrics guiding Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to reopen Maryland and its economy.
There are currently 970 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 across state hospitals. In Anne Arundel County, there are 81 hospitalized patients at Anne Arundel Medical Center and Baltimore Washington Medical Center, as of Sunday.
Anne Arundel cases by ZIP code
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Monday. This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 367 (429)
- Annapolis (21403): 491 (509)
- Annapolis (21405): 2 (N/A)
- Annapolis (21409): 56 (69)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 0 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 59 (134)
- Brooklyn (21225): 93 (326)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 13 (15)
- Crofton (21114): 76 (115)
- Crownsville (21032): 41 (73)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 14 (38)
- Davidsonville (21035): 14 (17)
- Deale (20751): 8 (N/A)
- Dunkirk (20754): 1 (20)
- Edgewater (21037): 111 (173)
- Fort Meade (20755): (11)
- Friendship (20758): 2 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 58 (112)
- Gibson Island (21056): 0 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 241 (318)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 434 (488)
- Hanover (21076): 120 (143)
- Harmans (21077): 3 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 14(17)
- Jessup (20794): 22 (318)
- Laurel (20724): 300 (315)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 47 (72)
- Lothian (20711): 72 (72)
- Millersville (21108): 75 (76)
- Naval Academy (21402): (N/A)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (18)
- Odenton (21113): 145 (153)
- Owings (20736): 0 (34)
- Pasadena (21122): 250 (264)
- Riva (21140): 4 (N/A)
- Severn (21144): 203 (211)
- Severna Park (21146): 69 (88)
- Shady Side (20764): 20 (19)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 4 (N/A)
- West River (20778): 9 (8)