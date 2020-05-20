May 20: Anne Arundel County surpasses 3,000 coronavirus cases, no deaths reported Wednesday

Anne Arundel County surpassed 3,000 coronavirus cases Wednesday with officials reporting an additional 52 cases in the county and no deaths while Maryland added 777 news confirmed cases, state health department data shows.
The county now has 3,033 confirmed cases and 137 deaths. Another eight people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. These are listed as probable deaths.
There are 42,323 confirmed cases in Maryland and 2,004 people have died, while 119 others likely died from the disease but were never tested.
Maryland added 41 deaths in the past 24 hours. Out of the state’s 2,004 deaths, more than half were victims living in long-term care facilities. State data shows 5,847 confirmed cases and 1,123 deaths in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and group homes across the state. Staff who work in long-term care facilities account for 2,474 cases and 12 staff members have died.
The state reported 1,410 current hospitalized patients Wednesday, a slight dip from Tuesday’s tally. Hospitalization rates in Maryland are generally on the decline, said Mike Ricci, spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan.
