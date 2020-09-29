Sept. 29: Anne Arundel adds 34 new coronavirus cases

Anne Arundel County recorded another 34 coronavirus cases Tuesday, with the number of fatalities holding steady and positivity rates falling for the day.
Numbers released Tuesday morning show the county now has 10,073 confirmed cases and 236 deaths. Another 12 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 124,311 confirmed cases and 3,946 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 2,573,607 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 17,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 2.59%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 2.97%, down from 3.62% on Monday.
Statewide, 344 people are currently hospitalized with 79 patients in the ICU and 239 patients in acute care.
Anne Arundel County’s rolling seven-day average of cases s 8.63 per 100,000 people, down from 8.9 Monday. The county is using this measure to determine when it is safe to reopen in-class public schools teaching, setting an average of five per 100,0000 as the goal.
Cases by ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Friday. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 785 (870)
- Annapolis (21403): 864 (905)
- Annapolis (21405): 11 (18)
- Annapolis (21409): 249 (280)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (9)
- Arnold (21012): 269 (342)
- Brooklyn (21225): 225 (722)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 25 (27)
- Crofton (21114): 305 (364)
- Crownsville (21032): 90 (131)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 36 (94)
- Davidsonville (21035): 67 (73)
- Deale (20751): 31 (30)
- Dunkirk (20754): 9 (79)
- Edgewater (21037): 276 (356)
- Fort Meade (20755): (54)
- Friendship (20758): 7 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 5 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 143 (198)
- Gibson Island (21056): 3 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 591 (679)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 1,056 (1132)
- Hanover (21076): 323 (396)
- Harmans (21077): 7 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 30(30)
- Jessup (20794): 36 (714)
- Laurel (20724): 493 (515)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 127 (157)
- Lothian (20711): 152 (153)
- Millersville (21108): 221 (230)
- Naval Academy (21402): (16)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (40)
- Odenton (21113): 465 (484)
- Owings (20736): 0 (80)
- Pasadena (21122): 811 (841)
- Riva (21140): 26 (29)
- Severn (21144): 571 (589)
- Severna Park (21146): 324 (380)
- Shady Side (20764): 36 (38)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 11 (12)
- West River (20778): 26 (26)