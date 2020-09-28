Sept. 28: Anne Arundel County passes 10,000 coronavirus cases

More than 10,000 coronavirus tests have returned positive for the respiratory virus in Anne Arundel County, a milestone met after the county recorded 58 new cases Monday. The virus has killed 236 county residents since March.
Numbers released Monday morning show the county now has 10,027 confirmed cases and 236 deaths. Another 12 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 123,880 confirmed cases and 3,793 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 2,573,607 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 17,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 2.58%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.62%. All but one of Maryland’s 24 counties are meeting the recommended 5% or below rate of positive tests, said Gov. Larry Hogan in a tweet Monday.
Statewide, 315 people are currently hospitalized with 82 patients in the ICU and 233 patients in acute care.
Cases by ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Friday. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 775 (869)
- Annapolis (21403): 857 (904)
- Annapolis (21405): 11 (18)
- Annapolis (21409): 242 (279)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 263 (341)
- Brooklyn (21225): 224 (720)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 25 (27)
- Crofton (21114): 295 (362)
- Crownsville (21032): 88 (130)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 36 (93)
- Davidsonville (21035): 66 (72)
- Deale (20751): 31 (27)
- Dunkirk (20754): 9 (77)
- Edgewater (21037): 275 (352)
- Fort Meade (20755): (54)
- Friendship (20758): 7 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 5 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 140 (198)
- Gibson Island (21056): 3 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 585 (676)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 1,033 (1128)
- Hanover (21076): 321 (396)
- Harmans (21077): 7 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 30(30)
- Jessup (20794): 35 (712)
- Laurel (20724): 489 (514)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 123 (156)
- Lothian (20711): 152 (153)
- Millersville (21108): 217 (229)
- Naval Academy (21402): (16)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (39)
- Odenton (21113): 457 (481)
- Owings (20736): 0 (80)
- Pasadena (21122): 791 (830)
- Riva (21140): 26 (28)
- Severn (21144): 567 (587)
- Severna Park (21146): 317 (380)
- Shady Side (20764): 36 (38)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 11 (11)
- West River (20778): 26 (26)