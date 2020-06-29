June 29: Anne Arundel County coronavrius average drops by nearly 50%

Anne Arundel County is averaging about 32 cases a day over a two-week period, cutting its average daily cases in half compared to the previous two-week period, according to Maryland Health Department data.
After another 37 new coronavirus cases were added Monday, with no new deaths in the past 24 hours. Maryland added 477 new coronavirus cases and six deaths.
Numbers released Monday morning show the county now has 5,092 confirmed cases and 199 deaths. Another eight people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
Across Maryland, at least 644,026 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 12,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases to 4.84%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.87%.
Statewide, 447 people are currently hospitalized with 160 patients in the ICU and 287 patients in acute care.
