June 15: Anne Arundel sees two weeks of declining coronavirus cases and deaths; adds 16 coronavirus cases, no deaths Monday

Anne Arundel County added 16 coronavirus cases and no deaths Monday, the lowest rate of new cases per day since late March, according to county health data.
The dip comes a day after 85 new coronavirus cases and two deaths were reported Sunday. Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman has said his department analyzes weekly trends in health data rather than fluctuating daily numbers.
As of Monday, Anne Arundel County is reporting a two-week decline in reported new coronavirus cases and deaths per day, according to county health data.
Across Maryland, the state added 331 new confirmed cases and six deaths, the lowest rate of deaths per day since March, in the last 24 hours, state health department data shows. Confirmed deaths over the last seven days have dropped by more than 25% compared to the previous seven days, Gov. Larry Hogan said in a tweet.
“The virus is still out there, and this battle is not yet over. But I’m so proud of the people of Maryland for sticking together, for never losing hope, and for staying #MarylandStrong during this incredibly difficult time,” Hogan said in a tweet.
Several southern and western states in the country are experiencing a spike in COVID-19 following their respective reopenings. Florida experienced its largest single-day jump in new cases over the weekend. Oregon paused its reopening efforts Thursday after its highly daily count since the pandemic began. Arizona hospitals have seen a surge in patients.
Monday marks a month since Maryland began lifting restrictions that were implemented to stop the virus’ spread. Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan, said in a tweet that hospitalization rates are also continuing a steady decline.
Maryland hospitals are reporting the lowest rate of hospitalized patients in the ICU for the first time in 10 weeks, Ricci said. There are 745 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in a Maryland hospital, 453 people are in acute care while 292 are in the ICU.
There have been 4,623 confirmed coronavirus cases in Anne Arundel County and 185 deaths. Another nine people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. There are 62,032 confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland and 2,817 deaths.
The state issued 500,791 coronavirus tests and 359,076 people have tested negative, bringing the state’s rate of positive tests to 6.55% Monday. Anne Arundel County reported a 7.63% daily rate of positive tests Monday. The county updates its weekly positivity rate on Tuesdays.
Hogan said in a tweet the state has increased testing by 510% over the past eight weeks, causing the rate of positive tests to hit the single digits in all counties in Maryland. Ideal rates of positive tests are 5% or lower, according to the World Health Organization.
Anne Arundel cases by ZIP code
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Sunday. This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
Latest Coronavirus
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 392 (455)
- Annapolis (21403): 520 (548)
- Annapolis (21405): 1 (N/A)
- Annapolis (21409): 54 (72)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 0 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 61 (134)
- Brooklyn (21225): 97 (340)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 13 (15)
- Crofton (21114): 82 (121)
- Crownsville (21032): 44 (74)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 17 (38)
- Davidsonville (21035): 17 (18)
- Deale (20751): 8 (N/A)
- Dunkirk (20754): 1 (24)
- Edgewater (21037): 115 (178)
- Fort Meade (20755): (11)
- Friendship (20758): 2 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 60 (112)
- Gibson Island (21056): 0 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 266 (341)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 462 (520)
- Hanover (21076): 125 (149)
- Harmans (21077): 3 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 16(17)
- Jessup (20794): 18 (429)
- Laurel (20724): 317 (325)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 49 (73)
- Lothian (20711): 79 (80)
- Millersville (21108): 79 (79)
- Naval Academy (21402): (N/A)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (18)
- Odenton (21113): 154 (162)
- Owings (20736): 0 (35)
- Pasadena (21122): 261 (281)
- Riva (21140): 4 (N/A)
- Severn (21144): 215 (222)
- Severna Park (21146): 75 (93)
- Shady Side (20764): 19 (19)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 4 (N/A)
- West River (20778): 8 (8)