June 12: Anne Arundel adds 32 coronavirus cases and one death as local rate of positive cases is at 7.25%

Lilly Price
By
Capital Gazette
Jun 12, 2020 11:18 AM

Anne Arundel County added 32 coronavirus cases and one death Friday, while Maryland added 416 new confirmed cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, state health department data shows.

As of Friday, the county now has 4,453 confirmed cases and 183 deaths. Another nine people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.

Across Maryland, at least 473,271 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 9,700 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases to 6.94%. Anne Arundel’s daily rate of positive cases is 7.25%. The weekly rate of positive tests is 7.69%.

The rate of positive results are a sign that states and local governments are testing enough of the population, throughout the entire county, while also capturing almost everyone who is positive with COVID-19. Positivity rates are ideally 5% or lower.
Statewide, 836 people are currently hospitalized with 331 patients in the ICU and 505 patients in acute care.

This story will be updated.


