Anne Arundel coronavirus cases increase to 2,290 and the death toll rises to 105 residents

Anne Arundel County tallied 96 new coronavirus cases and three new resident deaths Friday. Maryland recorded 1,111 addition confirmed cases and 52 new resident deaths in the last 24 hours, according to state health department data.
Confirmed cases jumped in the 21403 Annapolis ZIP code by 25.5% since yesterday, from 200 cases to 226 cases. Glen Burnie saw a 13.3% increase in the last 24 hours
The county now has 2,290 confirmed coronavirus cases and 105 resident deaths and 10 more probable deaths of residents who likely died from the virus but did not receive a test. Maryland has 30,485 confirmed cases in the state and 1,453 people have died.
The number of hospitalized people dropped slightly Friday, with 1,674 people in acute or intensive care from Thursday’s tally of 1,683 people hospitalized.
Maryland health department data recorded 121,702 negative tests and 2,041 people have been released from isolation.
The state health department is accepting volunteers to help with contract tracing and other public health tasks through its medical reserve corps called Maryland Responds, said Jim Krempel donation and volunteer coordinator for Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management.
The county emergency management office fields question for the county’s department of health through its COVID-19 crisis call center on how to connect residents with food banks and unemployment application help. Residents can reach the center at Covid19info@aacounty.org or by calling 410-222-7256.
The whole community is pulling together to help out during the public health crisis, Krempel said, with resident volunteers helping county officials in a variety of departments ways, such as working phone banks, sowing masks and organizing church and neighborhood donations.
Donation trailers are located at four regional parks in the county: Quiet Waters, Kinder Farm, Downs and Fort Smallwood. The emergency department is asking residents to start donating cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes to the trailers.
The county also has a collection site on Blare Road in Odenton, although the park donation trailers have seen more activity, Kasey Thomas, Anne Arundel County response planner, said.
People who want to volunteer at the county’s emergency management office can email EOC@aacounty.org or call the EOC line at 410-222-0600.
“I tell people first take care of yourself, then your family, then your neighborhood,” Krempel said. “Volunteer from inward out. If you want to help out from a broader level then we have different opportunities for you.”
Anne Arundel cases by ZIP code
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County (as of Thursday). This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 192 (225)
- Annapolis (21403): 233 (226)
- Annapolis (21405): 2 (N/A)
- Annapolis (21409): 35 (42)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 0 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 45 (114)
- Brooklyn (21225): 55 (168)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 10 (11)
- Crofton (21114): 52 (82)
- Crownsville (21032): 23 (45)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 10 (20)
- Davidsonville (21035): 7 (9)
- Deale (20751): 8 (N/A)
- Dunkirk (20754): 1 (16)
- Edgewater (21037): 51 (78)
- Fort Meade (20755): (10)
- Friendship (20758): 1 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 35 (73)
- Gibson Island (21056): 0 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 122 (141)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 220 (238)
- Hanover (21076): 61 (75)
- Harmans (21077): 2 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 2 (N/A)
- Jessup (20794): 17 (139)
- Laurel (20724): 142 (160)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 24 (51)
- Lothian (20711): 21 (19)
- Millersville (21108): 46 (51)
- Naval Academy (21402): (N/A)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (12)
- Odenton (21113): 61 (67)
- Owings (20736): 0 (17)
- Pasadena (21122): 139 (146)
- Riva (21140): 3 (N/A)
- Severn (21144): 104 (110)
- Severna Park (21146): 52 (64)
- Shady Side (20764): 17 (18)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 2 (N/A)
- West River (20778): 6 (N/A)
