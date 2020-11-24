‘It’s scary’: Anne Arundel hospital beds are 84% full, above CDC recommendation, as county adds 128 cases

Anne Arundel County is now publishing occupancy data from its two main hospitals in anticipation of a deluge of COVID-19 patients expected to require in-patient care.
A hospital’s capacity to care for a surge in patients is a balance of available beds, equipment and health care workers. A hospital with the space to add more beds would still need trained staff to monitor the patients occupying them, for example. Capacity levels can also quickly change if a hospital flooded with a surge of patients.
Between Anne Arundel Medical Center and University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, patients sick with COVID-19 are in 84% of acute care beds and 75% of ICU beds. The two hospitals are treating regular patients and those sick with the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. AAMC and BWMC are also seeing patients from other counties and are part of a statewide program to accept patients from hospitals straining to provide care.
The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends hospital occupancy remain at 70% or lower to prevent hospital systems and health care workers, blanketed in personal protective equipment and often working additional shifts, from becoming stressed by an overwhelming amount of patients.
“We’re definitely heading into the dangerous territory and our trajectory with our hospitalizations is virtually straight up at this point,” Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman said in a briefing by county officials Tuesday. “And that’s just scary to be quite honest.”
Non-emergency procedures were postponed this spring to free up medical staff and make room for the first wave of COVID-19 patients.
The county hospitals will continue normal operations and procedures despite the fall surge in COVID-19 cases. While AAMC and BWMC have outside triage tents with overflow beds and protective equipment on hand, the concern surrounds having enough staff to treat regular patients and COVID-19 patients without becoming overloaded or sick themselves.
There are better treatments for COVID-19 during this surge compared to the spring, including antiviral drug remdesivir that prevents the virus from multiplying and steroid dexamethasone that halts an overactive immune system. And younger people who are less likely to die from the disease are contributing to a majority of new cases.
Although young people are dying at a significantly lower rate, they are still becoming severely sick and increasingly being admitted for hospital care. And while hospitalization have risen for younger age groups, the virus continue to pummel the elderly. Seven people died from causes related to the virus last week. The average age range of the deaths was 73 years old.
The number of people hospitalized in Anne Arundel County has tripled since Oct. 1. As of Tuesday, county hospitals are treating a COVID-19 caseload last seen in early June. Kalyanaraman said the current count case trajectory will cause a COVID-19 caseload that could surpass peak rates seen in April and May.
Numbers released Tuesday show 83 people are hospitalized between the county’s two hospitals, with 62 patients in acute care and 21 patients in the ICU.
Maryland recorded the highest number of hospitalized patients since early May and the most virus-related deaths since June with 32 COVID-19 positive people succumbing to the respiratory disease. The state recorded another 1,667 cases Tuesday.
Anne Arundel County reported 128 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and no new deaths, according to state health data. The county is averaging 150 new cases each day in November. Since the pandemic emerged this spring, 15,715 county residents have contracted coronavirus and 284 people died from the disease it causes.
Anne Arundel County’s case rate per 100,000 residents fell to 30 after reaching its peak case rate of 33 Saturday. The demand for COVID-19 tests has escalated in recent days before the Thanksgiving holiday, likely causing the case rate to decline as test results take longer to process and return.
Health officials urge residents not to gather with anyone who’s not a member of their household during a holiday week where an average of 176 people are testing positive for the virus each day. Hospitalization rates typically lag behind new coronavirus cases that are currently skyrocketing in the county, Maryland and across the United States.
“Even though we haven’t seen the explosion in hospitalizations yet, we know that it lags the case rate. We expect to see the hospitalizations continue to rise, particularly as we’re heading into the holiday season,” Kalyanaraman said.
The county health department now requires appointments at testing sites to prevent long lines. Appointments at Annapolis Health Annex, the Glen Burnie Baymeadow site and the O’Malley Senior Center in Odenton can be made online at crispcovid19.powerappsportals.com/new-patient/.
Cases by ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Tuesday. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 1,047 (1210)
- Annapolis (21403): 1,057 (1147)
- Annapolis (21405): 17 (25)
- Annapolis (21409): 394 (438)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (11)
- Arnold (21012): 434 (521)
- Brooklyn (21225): 347 (1104)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 42 (44)
- Crofton (21114): 464 (552)
- Crownsville (21032): 161 (212)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 74 (182)
- Davidsonville (21035): 118 (131)
- Deale (20751): 47 (48)
- Dunkirk (20754): 10 (113)
- Edgewater (21037): 401 (503)
- Fort Meade (20755): (107)
- Friendship (20758): 10 (12)
- Galesville (20765): 8 (11)
- Gambrills (21054): 236 (315)
- Gibson Island (21056): 5 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 1,030 (1180)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 1,683 (1812)
- Hanover (21076): 476 (607)
- Harmans (21077): 12 (12)
- Harwood (20776): 47(48)
- Jessup (20794): 82 (936)
- Laurel (20724): 706 (752)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 270 (319)
- Lothian (20711): 188 (194)
- Millersville (21108): 387 (416)
- Naval Academy (21402): (64)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (65)
- Odenton (21113): 740 (770)
- Owings (20736): 0 (151)
- Pasadena (21122): 1,504 (1593)
- Riva (21140): 41 (45)
- Severn (21144): 962 (999)
- Severna Park (21146): 534 (624)
- Shady Side (20764): 54 (58)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 14 (15)
- West River (20778): 30 (32)