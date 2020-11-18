Nov. 18: Anne Arundel County adds 180 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Anne Arundel County added another 180 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, according to the Maryland Department of Health data. No new deaths were reported.
Anne Arundel County now has 14,660 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The death total remains at 276, according to health data. Another 12 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was not performed.
Maryland logged more than 2,000 new reported cases in 24 hours Wednesday for the third time in five days. The state had previously not crossed the 2,000 case threshold, but that trajectory has since escalated after recording 1,000 or more daily cases for over two weeks. Since Tuesday, 15 more virus-related deaths were recorded.
There have been 171,823 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 4,201 people have died from the disease in Maryland since the pandemic began.
As coronavirus cases continue to surge, hospitalizations steadily rise. Another 98 people were admitted to hospitals across Maryland, with 15 more people requiring intensive care in the ICU. There are currently 1,144 people receiving COVID-19 care at Maryland hospitals, with 270 patients in the ICU and 874 receiving acute care.
Anne Arundel County Health Department has seen a higher demand for COVID-19 tests over the past two weeks as the virus rapidly spreads throughout the community. The case rate per 100,000 people, averaged over seven days, is soaring in the county and state. Anne Arundel’s rate is 28. Maryland’s rate is 31.
The percentage of tests coming back positive statewide has doubled over the past two weeks and remained at 6.82% Wednesday. The World Health Organization suggests states must have at least a 5% rate of positive tests, if not lower, for 14 days to reopen.
