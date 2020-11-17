Nov. 17: Hospitals see increase in COVID-19 patients as Anne Arundel adds 173 coronavirus cases

County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman warned Tuesday that Anne Arundel County’s hospitals are on their way to reaching capacity as staff members treat regular patients and the recent influx of COVID-19 patients as coronavirus cases spread uncontrollably across Maryland.
Anne Arundel County reported 173 new cases Tuesday, according to the Maryland Department of Health data. No new deaths were reported.
There are more than 1,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, a dramatic hike compared to two weeks ago when the state reported around 560 hospitalized patients. There are 67 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Anne Arundel Medical Center and Baltimore Washington Medical Center, the two hospitals that treat a majority of county residents. The caseload was last seen in early June.
A spike in hospital admission rates typically lags behind an increase in reported new infections because it can take days and weeks for people to develop a severe illness or die from the disease.
Anne Arundel County now has recorded 14,480 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The death total remains at 276, according to health data. Another 12 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was not performed.
Maryland recorded its second-highest daily total during the pandemic Tuesday with 2,149 new cases and 26 more deaths, bringing the total to 4,160. There have been 167,656 confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland since the pandemic began.
The case rate per 100,000 residents, averaged over seven days, continued to increase on the state and county level. The state’s rate is now 29, and Anne Arundel’s rate is 28.
The percentage of tests coming back positive statewide increased to 6.85% even though the state administered 7,000 fewer tests than Monday, signaling that the virus is widespread in the community. In Anne Arundel, 6% of tests are positive.
