July 10: Anne Arundel County adds 32 coronavirus cases as positive test rate hits 3.55%

Anne Arundel County added 32 confirmed coronavirus cases and no deaths in the past 24 hours, state health data shows. Maryland added 463 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths.
Numbers released Friday morning show the county now has 5,423 confirmed cases and 202 deaths. Another eight people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
The county is bolstering efforts to test a larger portion of the population — 2% per week, about 11,600 people — by adding evening hours to drive-thru testing sites, adding more available days to the appointment-free Glen Burnie VEIP testing site and working with hospitals, primary care providers and pharmacies.
County officials say testing 2% of the population per week is an ambitious goal they aim to achieve by summer’s end. Anne Arundel County is currently testing 1% of the population per week.
Last week, the Glen Burnie VEIP became a regular location where people could get tested on Wednesdays and Fridays without needing to make an appointment. State and county health workers conducted around 500 tests there Wednesday. Health officials hope to add more testing days to the location.
Around 280 people got tested during a trial run of available evening hours at the county health department’s drive-thru, located at 1 Harry S. Truman Parkway. Regular testing is available there Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Across Maryland, at least 774,693 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 13,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases to 4.32%. There are 71,910 reported coronavirus cases in Maryland and 3,172 people have died.
Maryland reported 14 straight days of a seven-day average rate of positive tests below 5%, matching the World Health Organization recommendation before governments begin easing virus-related restrictions.
Anne Arundel County is averaging about 20 to 30 coronavirus cases a day and reported a 3.55% rate of positive tests Friday, a day after recording one of the lowest rates of positive tests since the state began collecting health data in March. The rate dipped below 4% for the first time on June 25 and has ranged from 3.48% to 3.88% over the last 15 days.
As part of the county health department’s Health Equity Initiative, data is broken down by race and ethnicity so officials can target populations at a higher risk of getting sick with the respiratory disease COVID-19.
Black and Hispanic residents who work low-wage retail and service jobs are at highest risk, as seen in the county’s rate of positive tests. White residents make up 2% of positive cases, Black residents make up 2.5%, while Hispanic residents make up 12.4% of positive tests.
Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman signed a public health order Thursday requiring all county residents to wear a mask when in public, both indoors and outside, when keeping a six-foot distance from other people isn’t possible. The order begins at 5 p.m. Friday.
Anne Arundel cases by ZIP code
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Friday. This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 439 (503)
- Annapolis (21403): 586 (620)
- Annapolis (21405): 1 (N/A)
- Annapolis (21409): 74 (95)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 0 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 83 (153)
- Brooklyn (21225): 111 (393)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 15 (17)
- Crofton (21114): 101 (148)
- Crownsville (21032): 47 (78)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 17 (41)
- Davidsonville (21035): 25 (27)
- Deale (20751): 12 (N/A)
- Dunkirk (20754): 2 (32)
- Edgewater (21037): 143 (216)
- Fort Meade (20755): (15)
- Friendship (20758): 2 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 68 (119)
- Gibson Island (21056): 0 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 310 (385)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 543 (606)
- Hanover (21076): 144 (187)
- Harmans (21077): 3 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 19(18)
- Jessup (20794): 23 (568)
- Laurel (20724): 341 (348)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 62 (87)
- Lothian (20711): 89 (87)
- Millersville (21108): 89 (91)
- Naval Academy (21402): (N/A)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (21)
- Odenton (21113): 179 (194)
- Owings (20736): 0 (39)
- Pasadena (21122): 300 (323)
- Riva (21140): 8 (N/A)
- Severn (21144): 259 (266)
- Severna Park (21146): 104 (122)
- Shady Side (20764): 19 (20)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 4 (N/A)
- West River (20778): 12 (11)