Anne Arundel Medical Center prepares for September coronavirus surge, but expects lower hospital admissions than in previous waves

When COVID-19 first emerged in the United States, an infected person would likely infect three people with the virus. Now, the delta variant that was first identified in India is the predominant strain in the United States. A person with the delta variant will likely infect about seven unvaccinated people, explained Dr. Stephen Selinger, chief medical officer at AAMC. Vaccinated people can spread the delta variant, but appear to be infectious for a shorter period, according to the U.S. Center of Disease Control and Prevention.