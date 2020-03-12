Anne Arundel shuts senior centers, county libraries cancel programs to prevent spread of coronavirus

Anne Arundel County’s seven senior activity centers will close today in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, with the county sending home meals next week for seniors enrolled in a nutrition program.
Senior activity centers around Maryland have closed their doors and suspended their programming to protect older people who have the greatest risk of contracting the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the illness it causes.
The closure wasn’t a surprise for Douglas Golden, 72, and his wife Eva, 73, who run a bridge club at Wiley H. Bates senior activity center every Thursday. They set out hand sanitizer at every bridge table as a precaution for themselves and their bridge club members, some of whom are as old as 97. The closure is an understandable preventive measure, they say, because seniors are the most at risk.
“We have a lot of people with medical issues,” Golden said. “This is the first place I would have closed.”
The closing is the latest in a series in Anne Arundel County, affecting events at school, in sports and entertainment.
The Anne Arundel County Library system announced Thursday that all its events and meetings have been canceled through May 2, including the grand opening of the Michael E. Busch Annapolis library.
The decision by the Department of Aging and Disabilities comes the same day state officials announced Anne Arundel County will join public schools statewide in a two-week closure starting Monday.
Maryland reported its first case of the new coronavirus unrelated to travel, indicating that COVID-19 is spreading from person to person in the community.
Anne Arundel County’s senior activity centers will close with the exception of a nutrition program that feeds about 400 seniors. After Monday, seniors will take home a week’s worth of prepared meals, officials say.
“We are prepared to fulfill the need and we will continue to give them meals through the closure,” said Brandi Francis, assistant director of community relations and planning at the county department of aging and disabilities.
Each of the county’s seven centers has around 300 visits a day and 2,2000 visits per month. County residents 55 years and older visit their local activity center to catch up with friends, attend an exercise class or eat a hot meal.
The nutrition program is continuing Friday and Monday to give participants enough time to know that the program is ending, Francis said.
The Anne Arundel County of Aging and Disabilities has been working with state and county health department officials in preparation for closure. Monday, people who participate in the nutrition program will take home five or seven frozen meals that are easy to prepare at home, Francis said.
“This is ultimately the best thing for their health and safety,” Francis said. “I think a lot of them do realize that and they do see that.”
Libraries
While its grand opening is canceled, the Michael E. Busch Annapolis library is still expected to open on April 29. The Annapolis library’s grand opening community day and the library foundation’s annual For the Love of the Library fundraising gala have both been postponed and will be rescheduled, Feldmann said.
The Severn Library grand reopening event, scheduled for March 20, is also canceled.
“We regret having to cancel these events but feel it’s in the best interest of the health and safety of our community,” said Library CEO Skip Auld in an announcement Thursday.
In addition to canceling events, some public computers will be taken out of service to promote safe social distancing, according to the announcement. The library system ordered a disposable keyboard and mouse covers and hand-held toys will be removed from children’s areas, according to the announcement.
Libraries will no longer be offering individual tax assistance with AARP, libraries spokeswoman Christine Feldmann said.
Libraries plan to stay open as book holds and Library By Mail continue as usual. The library encourages customers to take advantage of the system’s digital collection of ebooks, eaudiobooks, emagazines, streaming movies, music and databases available at aacpl.net/ebooks. Up-to-date information can be found at aacpl.net.
Enoch Pratt Free Library, Baltimore’s system, also announced event cancelations through March 31 on Thursday.
A change in daily life
Members of Wiley H Bates senior activity center gather together every Thursday to play a game of bridge.
Around 50 people join the game on a normal Thursday, but since the coronavirus outbreak those numbers have been dwindling, said Douglas Golden, owner of Severna Park Bridge Club. With the senior center now closed, some members who have come to rely on the weekly camaraderie will now have to go without.
“This is one of the places seniors do congregate and it’s very important to their life. They say go home and close your door. Well, that doesn’t solve the problem,” Golden said.
The Wiley H. Bates center has a bustling exercise room and other amenities where seniors can participate in activities like arts and crafts, bingo, dominoes and yoga. Some members just come to listen to the music and socialize with friends. Other members depend on the free hot meals provided by the center.
“I don’t what they’re going to do," Eva Golden said. "That concerns me.”