Oct. 15: Anne Arundel County reaches 250 coronavirus deaths, records another 67 cases

Anne Arundel County reached 250 confirmed coronavirus deaths on Thursday with two more deaths recorded, according to the Maryland Department of Health data. That number may be higher as an additional 12 people are believed to have died of the virus, but a lab test was never performed.
The milestone was reached as the county added 67 new confirmed cases of the virus. The total number of recorded infections since March now stands at 11,053.
Across the state, 630 more people have tested positive for the virus, and six more residents have died. The total number of infections since March is now 133,548 with 3,883 confirmed deaths.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate for the state is now 3.08%.
This story will be updated.