Nov. 23: Hogan spokesperson rejects Pittman’s call for stronger action on coronavirus as Anne Arundel adds 116 new coronavirus cases, two more deaths

Pressure on Gov. Larry Hogan to change the way he’s handling Maryland’s coronavirus response and implement tighter restrictions from local leaders has largely fallen on deaf ears.
A recent Facebook post from Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman has joined a stack of countless letters, news conferences and tweets in which Pittman’s criticized the governor’s actions but gotten little return.
Pittman asked the governor to curb indoor dining altogether and drop the indoor gathering limit to 10 people, following Anne Arndel’s lead. If more stringent measures are not taken, Pittman, citing Johns Hopkins University hospitalization modeling, predicted a “catastrophic scenario.”
Hogan spokesperson Mike Ricci pointed to a number of new restrictions implemented by the governor and said: “Once again, Mr. Pittman doesn’t seem to really know what he’s talking about.”
“The state has instituted a series of aggressive surge capacity measures in close coordination with our hospital systems,” Ricci wrote in an email to The Capital. “And while we appreciate Mr. Pittman providing his input via social media, the governor makes these tough decisions based on the data as well as discussions with our doctors, scientists, and public health experts.”
The Johns Hopkins modeling data that Pittman cited shows that if the current trajectory of the virus is not altered, there could be 10,000 Marylanders in need of hospitalization by the end of the year, and 15,000 by mid-February. Pittman said this would be enough to totally overwhelm the hospital system.
He said hospital capacity is less than it was in the spring, when the state instructed hospitals to halt all elective surgeries.
The shut down of Pittman came as cases continued to rise in Maryland, part of a predicted fall surge across the United States.
Monday data from the Maryland Department of Health shows that Anne Arundel County added 116 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths. The total number of county cases now sits at 15,587, and at least 284 county residents have died of the virus. Another 12 are believed to have died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, there were 1,658 new cases and 14 new deaths reported Monday. At least 39 more Marylanders have been hospitalized with the virus.
The rolling statewide positivity rate is now 6.88%.
Maryland residents have been warned repeatedly to seriously consider limiting travel through New Year’s Day. The state Department of Health on Thursday launched a webpage to answer frequently asked questions about holiday travel during the pandemic.
In Anne Arundel County, officials said they’ve seen an increased demand for testing leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday. Though officials say the county has the tests to meet the demand, they are now requiring appointments at the Annapolis Health Annex, Glen Burnie Baymeadow site and the O’Malley Senior Center in Odenton, to prevent long lines.
Residents can schedule testing appointments online by visiting crispcovid19.powerappsportals.com/new-patient/.
This story will be updated.