There are 61 coronavirus cases listed in the Fort Meade ZIP code, but officials don’t know who is being counted; Anne Arundel adds 98 cases

The ZIP code covering Fort George G. Meade is listed as having 61 coronavirus cases, but it is unclear exactly how those cases were assigned to that area as the federal government won’t say.
Fort Meade, like the Naval Academy, does not publicly release the number of COVID-19 cases, citing operational security. COVID-19 is the name for the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, also known as the coronavirus. Anne Arundel County does not track cases at Fort Meade. The 61 cases are found on the Maryland Department of Health’s ZIP code list.
The state health department collects data for residents that test positive in zip codes 20755 (Fort Meade) and 21402 (Naval Academy), said health department spokesperson Charlie Gischlar.
A request to the state health department for further clarification about the 20755 zip code cases was forwarded to officials at Fort Meade.
The 61 cases are not likely members of the military or their families, said Mary Doyle, media relations chief for the Fort Meade garrison. Any reasons for how the cases were associated with the 20755 zip code would be speculation, she said.
“I’m afraid we may never know the answer,” Doyle said.
Any positive cases, hospitalizations or deaths in the 20755 zip code, which includes retired military members, federal civilian employees or civilian contractors, as well as families, are reported to the Army, Doyle said.
Anne Arundel County added 98 confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total to 11,151, according to data provided by the Maryland Department of Health.
Since last Friday, the county has added nearly 500 new coronavirus cases.
The county did not add any new deaths Friday, although there are 12 deaths that are believed to be from COVID-19 but a laboratory test was not performed. Anne Arundel County currently has 250 deaths from the disease.
Maryland added 781 confirmed cases Friday, bringing the total in the state to 134,329 cases. The state added another four deaths, bringing the total of deaths to 3,887.
Current hospitalizations are now at 416, an increase of four.
The seven-day rolling average positivity rate in the state is 3.09%.
Cases by ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Friday. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 833 (939)
- Annapolis (21403): 883 (930)
- Annapolis (21405): 11 (18)
- Annapolis (21409): 284 (314)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (10)
- Arnold (21012): 297 (371)
- Brooklyn (21225): 279 (795)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 28 (32)
- Crofton (21114): 339 (411)
- Crownsville (21032): 106 (149)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 45 (111)
- Davidsonville (21035): 76 (84)
- Deale (20751): 32 (32)
- Dunkirk (20754): 9 (89)
- Edgewater (21037): 302 (385)
- Fort Meade (20755): (61)
- Friendship (20758): 8 (8)
- Galesville (20765): 5 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 156 (215)
- Gibson Island (21056): 3 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 674 (773)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 1,163 (1,248)
- Hanover (21076): 339 (417)
- Harmans (21077): 7 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 30 (31)
- Jessup (20794): 50 (765)
- Laurel (20724): 534 (560)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 153 (193)
- Lothian (20711): 163 (164)
- Millersville (21108): 239 (255)
- Naval Academy (21402): (21)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (44)
- Odenton (21113): 511 (540)
- Owings (20736): 0 (96)
- Pasadena (21122): 972 (1033)
- Riva (21140): 29 (34)
- Severn (21144): 638 (669)
- Severna Park (21146): 363 (425)
- Shady Side (20764): 41 (45)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 11 (12)
- West River (20778): 27 (27)