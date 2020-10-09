Oct. 9: Anne Arundel adds 83 coronavirus cases, one additional death

Anne Arundel County added 83 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday. The county now has a total of 10,655 documented infections since the pandemic started in March.
Another county resident died of the virus, bringing the death toll to 243. An additional 12 people are believed to have died of the virus but were never tested.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate in Anne Arundel County is now 3.55%.
Across the state, at least 734 people tested positive for the virus, and 10 more people have died, according to the Maryland Department of Health. The additional cases bring the statewide rolling seven-day positivity rate to 2.87%, up only slightly from Thursday.
In all, more than 130,000 Marylanders have been infected by the virus since early March, and 3,845 residents have died.
