Oct. 24: Anne Arundel adds 77 new coronavirus cases and one death

Anne Arundel County confirmed 77 new coronavirus cases and one new death Saturday, according to county health data.
Numbers released Saturday morning show the county has reached 11,645 confirmed cases and 256 deaths. Another 12 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
Maryland confirmed 796 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths. The state now has 139,487 confirmed cases and 3,945 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 3,234,284 tests have been conducted. The statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases is 3.04%. Anne Arundel’s daily rate of positive cases is 3.12% as of Friday.